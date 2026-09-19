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Powerwall / Studio RAP

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Powerwall / Studio RAP - Exterior Photography, BrickPowerwall / Studio RAP - Image 3 of 20Powerwall / Studio RAP - Image 4 of 20Powerwall / Studio RAP - Image 5 of 20Powerwall / Studio RAP - More Images+ 15

Curated by Nina Vuga

Mixed Use Architecture, Industrial Architecture
Beverwijk, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Studio RAP
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pim Top
  • Lead Architects: Powerhouse Company, Studio RAP
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Powerwall / Studio RAP - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Pim Top

Text description provided by the architects. Powerwall translates the invisible electromagnetic forces of a 150 kV switch station into a large-scale ceramic relief, giving the technical infrastructure of Beverwijk a tangible architectural expression.

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Studio RAP
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Brick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureIndustrial ArchitectureThe Netherlands

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BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureIndustrial ArchitectureThe Netherlands
Cite: "Powerwall / Studio RAP" 19 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185056/powerwall-studio-rap> ISSN 0719-8884

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