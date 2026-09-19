Powerwall / Studio RAP

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Architects: Studio RAP
- Area: 40 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Pim Top
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Lead Architects: Powerhouse Company, Studio RAP
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Industrial Architecture
- Architecture Offices: Powerhouse Company
- City: Beverwijk
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Powerwall translates the invisible electromagnetic forces of a 150 kV switch station into a large-scale ceramic relief, giving the technical infrastructure of Beverwijk a tangible architectural expression.