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Levanger Creative Building / Incube Architecture + Praksis Arkitekter

Levanger Creative Building / Incube Architecture + Praksis Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, DoorLevanger Creative Building / Incube Architecture + Praksis Arkitekter - Image 3 of 29Levanger Creative Building / Incube Architecture + Praksis Arkitekter - Interior Photography, WoodLevanger Creative Building / Incube Architecture + Praksis Arkitekter - Interior Photography, StairsLevanger Creative Building / Incube Architecture + Praksis Arkitekter - More Images+ 24

Curated by Nina Vuga

Cultural Architecture, Higher Education
Norway
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Levanger Creative Building / Incube Architecture + Praksis Arkitekter - Image 3 of 29
© Hans Fredrik Asbjørnsen - Statsbygg

Text description provided by the architects. The project is rooted in a pedagogical and architectural vision inspired by the Lecoq School in Paris, where space and surroundings actively participate in the learning process. This philosophy shaped an architecture integrating nature, movement, and flexibility. A key expression is the main black box/white box hall, which can transform into a light-filled space through large glass façades, bringing daylight and landscape into rehearsals and performances. Conceived as a landmark for Nord University's Faculty for Teacher and Actor Education (FLU), the building also connects important campus structures, strengthening campus identity, orientation, and accessibility through new indoor connections and climate-controlled walkways.

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Praksis Arkitekter
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Incube Architecture
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationNorway

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Cite: "Levanger Creative Building / Incube Architecture + Praksis Arkitekter" 03 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185054/levanger-creative-building-incube-architecture-plus-praksis-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Hans Fredrik Asbjørnsen - Statsbygg

Levanger 创意大楼 / Incube Architecture + Praksis Arkitekter

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