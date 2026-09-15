Saekdong House / a.co.lab

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Seoul, South Korea
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Architects: a.co.lab
- Area: 126 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Choi Yongjoon, Kyung Roh
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Lead Architects: Isak Chung, Jinpyo Hong
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Lead Team: Jihyeong Lee
- Design Team: Juyoun Lee
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Saekdong House is a renovation and extension project of an old residence built in 1968, situated in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul, South Korea. The house is revealed only after traversing a long, narrow alleyway with its entry facing the street. Originally a single-story structure, its ground floor and ceiling heights were uniquely elevated above those of typical houses.