Saekdong House / a.co.lab

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Category: Houses, Renovation

Lead Team: Jihyeong Lee

Design Team: Juyoun Lee

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

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Text description provided by the architects. Saekdong House is a renovation and extension project of an old residence built in 1968, situated in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul, South Korea. The house is revealed only after traversing a long, narrow alleyway with its entry facing the street. Originally a single-story structure, its ground floor and ceiling heights were uniquely elevated above those of typical houses.