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Saekdong House / a.co.lab

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Saekdong House / a.co.lab - Image 2 of 30Saekdong House / a.co.lab - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamSaekdong House / a.co.lab - Image 4 of 30Saekdong House / a.co.lab - Image 5 of 30Saekdong House / a.co.lab - More Images+ 25

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses, Renovation
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: a.co.lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  126
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Choi Yongjoon, Kyung Roh
  • Lead Architects: Isak Chung, Jinpyo Hong
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Saekdong House / a.co.lab - Image 5 of 30
© Choi Yongjoon

Text description provided by the architects. Saekdong House is a renovation and extension project of an old residence built in 1968, situated in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul, South Korea. The house is revealed only after traversing a long, narrow alleyway with its entry facing the street. Originally a single-story structure, its ground floor and ceiling heights were uniquely elevated above those of typical houses.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSouth Korea
Cite: "Saekdong House / a.co.lab" 15 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185040/saekdong-house-ab> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Choi Yongjoon

Saekdong House / a.co.lab

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