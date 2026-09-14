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Dolphine Villa / Idee architects

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Dolphine Villa / Idee architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyDolphine Villa / Idee architects - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairDolphine Villa / Idee architects - Image 4 of 36Dolphine Villa / Idee architects - Exterior PhotographyDolphine Villa / Idee architects - More Images+ 31

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Hanoi, Vietnam
  • Architects: Idee architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Trieu Chien
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  IdeaZ Interior, Neolith Stone, Panoramah! , Rimadesio, StoneX Nesto Natural Stone, Unios Lighting
  • Lead Architects: Tran Ngoc Linh, Nguyen Huy Hai
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Dolphine Villa / Idee architects - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. Located within a newly developed urban area in Vietnam, Dolphin Villa was conceived to re-establish a closer relationship between domestic life and nature. Rather than maximizing the built area, the project creates a carefully calibrated living environment in which architecture, landscape, light, and climate remain in continuous dialogue.

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Idee architects
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WoodStone

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Cite: "Dolphine Villa / Idee architects" 14 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185015/dolphine-villa-idee-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Trieu Chien

海豚别墅（Dolphine Villa） / Idee architects

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