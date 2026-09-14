Dolphine Villa / Idee architects

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Houses • Hanoi, Vietnam Architects: Idee architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Trieu Chien

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: IdeaZ Interior , Neolith Stone , Panoramah! , Rimadesio , StoneX Nesto Natural Stone , Unios Lighting

Lead Architects: Tran Ngoc Linh, Nguyen Huy Hai

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Text description provided by the architects. Located within a newly developed urban area in Vietnam, Dolphin Villa was conceived to re-establish a closer relationship between domestic life and nature. Rather than maximizing the built area, the project creates a carefully calibrated living environment in which architecture, landscape, light, and climate remain in continuous dialogue.