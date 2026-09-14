Dolphine Villa / Idee architects

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Architects: Idee architects
- Area: 1000 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Trieu Chien
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Manufacturers: IdeaZ Interior, Neolith Stone, Panoramah! , Rimadesio, StoneX Nesto Natural Stone, Unios Lighting
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Lead Architects: Tran Ngoc Linh, Nguyen Huy Hai
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Text description provided by the architects. Located within a newly developed urban area in Vietnam, Dolphin Villa was conceived to re-establish a closer relationship between domestic life and nature. Rather than maximizing the built area, the project creates a carefully calibrated living environment in which architecture, landscape, light, and climate remain in continuous dialogue.