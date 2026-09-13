Marinas House / Pirca Arquitectura

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Architects: Pirca Arquitectura
- Area: 535 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Luis Barandarián
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Manufacturers: Abertec, EDFAN
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Lead Architects: Antonio Florio, Luciano Basso
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Text description provided by the architects. Situated in front of a lake, the house was developed from a constant search to blur the boundaries between interior and exterior, allowing natural light, views, and vegetation to define the atmosphere of each space. Rather than merely responding to a functional program, the project proposes a sequence of pathways and spatial situations that highlight the relationship between architecture and its surroundings.