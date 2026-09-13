Marinas House / Pirca Arquitectura

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Houses • Belén de Escobar, Argentina Architects: Pirca Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 535 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Luis Barandarián

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Abertec , EDFAN

Lead Architects: Antonio Florio, Luciano Basso

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Gonzalo Charon

Technical Team: Nicolas Cabrini, Ignacio Rey

City: Belén de Escobar

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. Situated in front of a lake, the house was developed from a constant search to blur the boundaries between interior and exterior, allowing natural light, views, and vegetation to define the atmosphere of each space. Rather than merely responding to a functional program, the project proposes a sequence of pathways and spatial situations that highlight the relationship between architecture and its surroundings.