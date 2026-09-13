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Marinas House / Pirca Arquitectura

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Marinas House / Pirca Arquitectura - Interior Photography, ConcreteMarinas House / Pirca Arquitectura - Image 3 of 28Marinas House / Pirca Arquitectura - Interior Photography, ConcreteMarinas House / Pirca Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard, BalconyMarinas House / Pirca Arquitectura - More Images+ 23

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Belén de Escobar, Argentina
  • Architects: Pirca Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  535
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Barandarián
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Abertec, EDFAN
  • Lead Architects: Antonio Florio, Luciano Basso
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Gonzalo Charon
  • Technical Team: Nicolas Cabrini, Ignacio Rey
  • City: Belén de Escobar
  • Country: Argentina
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Marinas House / Pirca Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard, Balcony
© Luis Barandarián

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in front of a lake, the house was developed from a constant search to blur the boundaries between interior and exterior, allowing natural light, views, and vegetation to define the atmosphere of each space. Rather than merely responding to a functional program, the project proposes a sequence of pathways and spatial situations that highlight the relationship between architecture and its surroundings.

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Cite: "Marinas House / Pirca Arquitectura" [Casa Marinas / Pirca Arquitectura] 13 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185008/marinas-house-pirca-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Luis Barandarián

Marinas 住宅 / Pirca Arquitectura

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