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Base Rupanco / remo estudio

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Base Rupanco / remo estudio - Exterior Photography, Wood, ForestBase Rupanco / remo estudio - Image 3 of 24Base Rupanco / remo estudio - Image 1 of 24Base Rupanco / remo estudio - Image 4 of 24Base Rupanco / remo estudio - More Images+ 19

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Cabins & Lodges
Puerto Octay, Chile
  • Architects: remo estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tom Alarcón
  • Lead Architect: Andrés Castro
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Base Rupanco / remo estudio - Image 11 of 24
© Tom Alarcón

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a forest in Chile's Los Lagos Region, on a plot of land crossed by a river near the mouth of Lake Rupanco, this project arose from the need to complement an existing way of living. The owners used the site occasionally, sleeping in a tent pitched among the trees, but needed to add a bathroom—with a separate toilet and shower—as well as a small kitchenette to support gatherings and outdoor activities.

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Cite: "Base Rupanco / remo estudio" [Base Rupanco / remo estudio] 13 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185004/base-rupanco-remo-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Tom Alarcón

Rupanco 基地 / remo estudio

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