Base Rupanco / remo estudio

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in a forest in Chile's Los Lagos Region, on a plot of land crossed by a river near the mouth of Lake Rupanco, this project arose from the need to complement an existing way of living. The owners used the site occasionally, sleeping in a tent pitched among the trees, but needed to add a bathroom—with a separate toilet and shower—as well as a small kitchenette to support gatherings and outdoor activities.