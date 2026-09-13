Base Rupanco / remo estudio

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Puerto Octay, Chile
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Architects: remo estudio
- Area: 10 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Tom Alarcón
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Lead Architect: Andrés Castro
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- Category: Cabins & Lodges
- City: Puerto Octay
- Country: Chile
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a forest in Chile's Los Lagos Region, on a plot of land crossed by a river near the mouth of Lake Rupanco, this project arose from the need to complement an existing way of living. The owners used the site occasionally, sleeping in a tent pitched among the trees, but needed to add a bathroom—with a separate toilet and shower—as well as a small kitchenette to support gatherings and outdoor activities.