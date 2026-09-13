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JH Gwangan Mixed-use building / U.GA Architects

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JH Gwangan Mixed-use building / U.GA Architects - Image 2 of 24JH Gwangan Mixed-use building / U.GA Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Lighting, ChairJH Gwangan Mixed-use building / U.GA Architects - Exterior Photography, WoodJH Gwangan Mixed-use building / U.GA Architects - Exterior Photography, CityscapeJH Gwangan Mixed-use building / U.GA Architects - More Images+ 19

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Mixed Use Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Busan, South Korea
  • Architects: U.GA Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  398
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rawwrks
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Durastack, Nanumtech
  • Lead Architects: Dae-woo Yu
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JH Gwangan Mixed-use building / U.GA Architects - Image 2 of 24
© Rawwrks

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in Mangmi-dong, Busan, the site occupies a sharp, acute-angled corner where a dynamic, high-traffic arterial road heading towards Haeundae collides with the quaint charm of an old residential alleyway and antique shops. While this prominent location offers ideal commercial visibility, it simultaneously imposes a defensive burden on the residential volumes above: shielding the inhabitants from relentless urban noise and intrusive gazes. In response, the architecture does not retreat into a closed, defensive fortress; rather, it manifests as a "permeable filter" that embraces the cityscape and its intense sunlight while safely cradling its residents.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "JH Gwangan Mixed-use building / U.GA Architects" 13 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184999/jh-gwangan-mixed-use-building-uga-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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JH 广安综合体 / U.GA Architects

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