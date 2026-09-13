JH Gwangan Mixed-use building / U.GA Architects

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Architects: U.GA Architects
- Area: 398 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Rawwrks
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Manufacturers: Durastack, Nanumtech
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Lead Architects: Dae-woo Yu
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Commercial Architecture
- Lead Team: Dae-woo Yu
- Design Team: Soon-jung Shim, Hyo-kyung Kwon
- General Contractor: Wooeun Construction Co., Ltd.
- City: Busan
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Situated in Mangmi-dong, Busan, the site occupies a sharp, acute-angled corner where a dynamic, high-traffic arterial road heading towards Haeundae collides with the quaint charm of an old residential alleyway and antique shops. While this prominent location offers ideal commercial visibility, it simultaneously imposes a defensive burden on the residential volumes above: shielding the inhabitants from relentless urban noise and intrusive gazes. In response, the architecture does not retreat into a closed, defensive fortress; rather, it manifests as a "permeable filter" that embraces the cityscape and its intense sunlight while safely cradling its residents.