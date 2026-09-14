Tsukumo Kiln Ceramic Studio / Dept.EPT.

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Cultural Architecture

Design Team: OAAA

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ATELIER TUAREG

City: Kobe

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. Tsukumo Kiln is a ceramic studio located in the rural landscape of Kobe, Japan. The project was conceived as a place where the processes of making and firing ceramics could coexist closely with the surrounding natural environment. Rather than creating a conventional enclosed workshop, the architecture establishes a simple and open framework that connects the activities inside with light, weather, and landscape.