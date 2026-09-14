Tsukumo Kiln Ceramic Studio / Dept.EPT.

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Kobe, Japan
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Architects: Dept.EPT.
- Area: 80 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:HIROSHI NAKAMURA
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Lead Architects: Makoto Nakamura
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- Category: Cultural Architecture
- Design Team: OAAA
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ATELIER TUAREG
- City: Kobe
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Tsukumo Kiln is a ceramic studio located in the rural landscape of Kobe, Japan. The project was conceived as a place where the processes of making and firing ceramics could coexist closely with the surrounding natural environment. Rather than creating a conventional enclosed workshop, the architecture establishes a simple and open framework that connects the activities inside with light, weather, and landscape.