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Tsukumo Kiln Ceramic Studio / Dept.EPT.

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Cultural Architecture
Kobe, Japan
  • Architects: Dept.EPT.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:HIROSHI NAKAMURA
  • Lead Architects: Makoto Nakamura
  • Design Team: OAAA
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ATELIER TUAREG
  • City: Kobe
  • Country: Japan
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© HIROSHI NAKAMURA

Text description provided by the architects. Tsukumo Kiln is a ceramic studio located in the rural landscape of Kobe, Japan. The project was conceived as a place where the processes of making and firing ceramics could coexist closely with the surrounding natural environment. Rather than creating a conventional enclosed workshop, the architecture establishes a simple and open framework that connects the activities inside with light, weather, and landscape.

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WoodSteel

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Cite: "Tsukumo Kiln Ceramic Studio / Dept.EPT." 14 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184995/tsukumo-kiln-ceramic-studio-deppt> ISSN 0719-8884

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© HIROSHI NAKAMURA

九十九窑陶瓷工作室 / Dept.EPT

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