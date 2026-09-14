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Mic(r)oLiving House / PSA Studio

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Mic(r)oLiving House / PSA Studio - Interior PhotographyMic(r)oLiving House / PSA Studio - Image 3 of 22Mic(r)oLiving House / PSA Studio - Interior Photography, StairsMic(r)oLiving House / PSA Studio - Image 7 of 22Mic(r)oLiving House / PSA Studio - More Images+ 17

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Kecamatan Kebayoran Baru, Indonesia
  • Architects: PSA Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  155
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mario Wibowo
  • Lead Architects: Ario Wirastomo, Ditta Astrini Wijayanti
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Sukma Harwanti
  • Design Team: Muchammad Sjahroni, Alief Rizco
  • Technical Team: Heri Setyawan
  • Landscape Architecture: Desain Padu
  • City: Kecamatan Kebayoran Baru
  • Country: Indonesia
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Mic(r)oLiving House / PSA Studio - Interior Photography
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Designing homes in tropical climates is often associated primarily with responding to intense sunlight and high temperatures. However, an equally important aspect is the region's high humidity. Excessive humidity can significantly affect everyday living. While people are generally able to tolerate high temperatures, they tend to feel uncomfortable when the surrounding air is humid, creating a sense of stuffiness and leaving the skin feeling damp and sticky. Beyond occupant comfort, humidity also affects the durability of a building. Moist environments accelerate material deterioration and encourage the growth of mold, ultimately reducing the building's overall quality and lifespan.

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PSA Studio
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Brick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia

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BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Mic(r)oLiving House / PSA Studio" 14 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184987/mic-r-oliving-house-psa-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Mario Wibowo

Mic(r)oLiving House / PSA Studio

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