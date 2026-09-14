Mic(r)oLiving House / PSA Studio

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Houses • Kecamatan Kebayoran Baru, Indonesia Architects: PSA Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 155 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Mario Wibowo

Lead Architects: Ario Wirastomo, Ditta Astrini Wijayanti

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Sukma Harwanti

Design Team: Muchammad Sjahroni, Alief Rizco

Technical Team: Heri Setyawan

Landscape Architecture: Desain Padu

City: Kecamatan Kebayoran Baru

Country: Indonesia

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Text description provided by the architects. Designing homes in tropical climates is often associated primarily with responding to intense sunlight and high temperatures. However, an equally important aspect is the region's high humidity. Excessive humidity can significantly affect everyday living. While people are generally able to tolerate high temperatures, they tend to feel uncomfortable when the surrounding air is humid, creating a sense of stuffiness and leaving the skin feeling damp and sticky. Beyond occupant comfort, humidity also affects the durability of a building. Moist environments accelerate material deterioration and encourage the growth of mold, ultimately reducing the building's overall quality and lifespan.