Mic(r)oLiving House / PSA Studio

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Architects: PSA Studio
- Area: 155 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Mario Wibowo
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Lead Architects: Ario Wirastomo, Ditta Astrini Wijayanti
Text description provided by the architects. Designing homes in tropical climates is often associated primarily with responding to intense sunlight and high temperatures. However, an equally important aspect is the region's high humidity. Excessive humidity can significantly affect everyday living. While people are generally able to tolerate high temperatures, they tend to feel uncomfortable when the surrounding air is humid, creating a sense of stuffiness and leaving the skin feeling damp and sticky. Beyond occupant comfort, humidity also affects the durability of a building. Moist environments accelerate material deterioration and encourage the growth of mold, ultimately reducing the building's overall quality and lifespan.