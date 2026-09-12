House Above The Trees / Wallflower Architecture + Design

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Houses • Singapore Architects: Wallflower Architecture + Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1890 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Finbarr Fallon

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Celsius Equipment , KStone , Luxlight , Moods Furnishings , Preciosa Lighting , Reynaers Aluminium

Lead Architects: Robin Tan

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Robin Tan, Yong Mien Huei

Design Team: Soh Jia Tong, Shazila Noh, Tan Shengyi

Technical Team: Sean Zheng

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: 3ES Consultancy

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: ALLZ Consulting

Landscape Architecture: Salad Dressing, Nyee Phoe Flower Garden

Interior Design: Massoneong

General Contractor: TD Furniture

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Luxlight

Country: Singapore

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Text description provided by the architects. At the top of a hill, the city meets the forest. The site lies at the edge of Singapore's Central Nature Catchment Reserve, one of the island's most extensive natural landscapes. It seemed to offer an extraordinary opportunity: a family home immersed in nature, yet still within the city. The promise was clear. The difficulty was less apparent. At the levels where family life would ordinarily unfold, neighbouring houses surrounded the site and obscured much of the forest beyond. Opening the house indiscriminately towards its surroundings would expose the family to neighbouring views. Turning inward for privacy would risk losing the very landscape that made the site exceptional.