House Above The Trees / Wallflower Architecture + Design

-
Architects: Wallflower Architecture + Design
- Area: 1890 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Finbarr Fallon
-
Manufacturers: Celsius Equipment, KStone, Luxlight, Moods Furnishings, Preciosa Lighting, Reynaers Aluminium
-
Lead Architects: Robin Tan
- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Robin Tan, Yong Mien Huei
- Design Team: Soh Jia Tong, Shazila Noh, Tan Shengyi
- Technical Team: Sean Zheng
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: 3ES Consultancy
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: ALLZ Consulting
- Landscape Architecture: Salad Dressing, Nyee Phoe Flower Garden
- Interior Design: Massoneong
- General Contractor: TD Furniture
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Luxlight
- Country: Singapore
Text description provided by the architects. At the top of a hill, the city meets the forest. The site lies at the edge of Singapore's Central Nature Catchment Reserve, one of the island's most extensive natural landscapes. It seemed to offer an extraordinary opportunity: a family home immersed in nature, yet still within the city. The promise was clear. The difficulty was less apparent. At the levels where family life would ordinarily unfold, neighbouring houses surrounded the site and obscured much of the forest beyond. Opening the house indiscriminately towards its surroundings would expose the family to neighbouring views. Turning inward for privacy would risk losing the very landscape that made the site exceptional.