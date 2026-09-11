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PC Inhouse / Arcieri Arquitectura

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PC Inhouse / Arcieri Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, ConcretePC Inhouse / Arcieri Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamPC Inhouse / Arcieri Arquitectura - Image 4 of 22PC Inhouse / Arcieri Arquitectura - Image 5 of 22PC Inhouse / Arcieri Arquitectura - More Images+ 17

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

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Punta Colorada, Uruguay
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PC Inhouse / Arcieri Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Sebastián Aguilar Aloy

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Tamba neighborhood of Punta Colorada, Uruguay, PC Inhouse brings together two independent residences into a single architectural composition. Conceived as a single project from its inception, the challenge lay in developing two autonomous units without fragmenting the overall reading of the complex, thereby preserving a domestic scale and integrating naturally with the landscape.

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Arcieri Arquitectura
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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUruguay

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUruguay
Cite: "PC Inhouse / Arcieri Arquitectura" [PC Inhouse / Arcieri Arquitectura] 11 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184948/pc-inhouse-arcieri-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Sebastián Aguilar Aloy

PC Inhouse / Arcieri Arquitectura

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