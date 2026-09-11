PC Inhouse / Arcieri Arquitectura

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Architects: Arcieri Arquitectura
- Area: 260 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Sebastián Aguilar Aloy
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Lead Architect: German Arcieri
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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Tamba neighborhood of Punta Colorada, Uruguay, PC Inhouse brings together two independent residences into a single architectural composition. Conceived as a single project from its inception, the challenge lay in developing two autonomous units without fragmenting the overall reading of the complex, thereby preserving a domestic scale and integrating naturally with the landscape.