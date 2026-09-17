House and Beeyard / OKKA architects

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Architects: OKKA architects
- Area: 81 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Balázs Danyi
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Lead Architects: Péter Szabó DLA, Emese Galamb
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Péter Szabó DLA
- Lead Team: Emese Galamb
- Country: Hungary
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Balaton Uplands, a landscape characterized by small rural houses built from local stone. The site originally contained a deteriorated stone house and two small outbuildings, one of which functioned as a traditional "Beeyard" used for storing beehives.