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House and Beeyard / OKKA architects

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House and Beeyard / OKKA architects - Image 2 of 23House and Beeyard / OKKA architects - Interior Photography, WoodHouse and Beeyard / OKKA architects - Image 4 of 23House and Beeyard / OKKA architects - Image 5 of 23House and Beeyard / OKKA architects - More Images+ 18

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Hungary
  • Architects: OKKA architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  81
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Balázs Danyi
  • Lead Architects: Péter Szabó DLA, Emese Galamb
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House and Beeyard / OKKA architects - Exterior Photography
© Balázs Danyi

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Balaton Uplands, a landscape characterized by small rural houses built from local stone. The site originally contained a deteriorated stone house and two small outbuildings, one of which functioned as a traditional "Beeyard" used for storing beehives.

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OKKA architects
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StoneConcrete

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Cite: "House and Beeyard / OKKA architects" 17 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184944/house-and-beeyard-okka-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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