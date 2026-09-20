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Casa Atelier Brasilia / NAHE ARCHOTECTS

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Casa Atelier Brasilia / NAHE ARCHOTECTS - Interior Photography, ConcreteCasa Atelier Brasilia / NAHE ARCHOTECTS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairCasa Atelier Brasilia / NAHE ARCHOTECTS - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BedCasa Atelier Brasilia / NAHE ARCHOTECTS - Interior Photography, WoodCasa Atelier Brasilia / NAHE ARCHOTECTS - More Images+ 10

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Renovation, Residential Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: NAHE ARCHOTECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Younjee Heo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Finsa, Porcelanosa
  • Lead Architects: Francisco Vilar Navarro
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Casa Atelier Brasilia / NAHE ARCHOTECTS - Interior Photography, Wood
© Younjee Heo

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Atelier Brasilia explores the relationship between architecture, climate and domestic life through a precise recalibration of an existing home. The project begins with a simple ambition: to transform a conventional apartment into a sequence of quiet, connected spaces in which light, material and proportion shape everyday experience.

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NAHE ARCHOTECTS
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsSpain

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WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Casa Atelier Brasilia / NAHE ARCHOTECTS" 20 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184906/casa-atelier-brasilia> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Younjee Heo

巴西利亚工作室住宅 / NAHE ARCHITECTS

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