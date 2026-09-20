Casa Atelier Brasilia / NAHE ARCHOTECTS

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Madrid, Spain
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Architects: NAHE ARCHOTECTS
- Area: 160 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Younjee Heo
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Manufacturers: Finsa, Porcelanosa
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Lead Architects: Francisco Vilar Navarro
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- Category: Renovation, Residential Interiors
- Technical Team: Younjee Heo
- City: Madrid
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Atelier Brasilia explores the relationship between architecture, climate and domestic life through a precise recalibration of an existing home. The project begins with a simple ambition: to transform a conventional apartment into a sequence of quiet, connected spaces in which light, material and proportion shape everyday experience.