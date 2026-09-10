Cholán Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad

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Category: Houses, Adaptive Reuse

Design Team: David Rodríguez

Construction: Luis Guamán, Daniel Cepeda, Paul Cepeda, Luis Araque, Italo Vita

Plumbing: Geovanny Toaquiza

Electrical: Luis Morales

Illustrations: Carlos Valverde

City: Perucho

Country: Ecuador

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Text description provided by the architects. The original house is a simple construction in the rural area of Perucho (35 km from Quito), with a block structure and walls, which was initially planned as a storage room. Over time, it was gradually inhabited, patched up, and repaired out of urgency, which created the need for a rehabilitation to heal and enhance the space.