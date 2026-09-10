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Cholán Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad

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Cholán Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Beam, ChairCholán Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamCholán Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamCholán Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam, CountertopCholán Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - More Images+ 23

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Perucho, Ecuador
  • Design Team: David Rodríguez
  • Construction: Luis Guamán, Daniel Cepeda, Paul Cepeda, Luis Araque, Italo Vita
  • Plumbing: Geovanny Toaquiza
  • Electrical: Luis Morales
  • Illustrations: Carlos Valverde
  • City: Perucho
  • Country: Ecuador
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Cholán Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Exterior Photography, Wood
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The original house is a simple construction in the rural area of Perucho (35 km from Quito), with a block structure and walls, which was initially planned as a storage room. Over time, it was gradually inhabited, patched up, and repaired out of urgency, which created the need for a rehabilitation to heal and enhance the space.

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La Cabina de la Curiosidad
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseEcuador
Cite: "Cholán Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad" [Casa los Nidos del Cholán / La Cabina de la Curiosidad] 10 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184903/cholan-nests-house-la-cabina-de-la-curiosidad> ISSN 0719-8884

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© JAG Studio

Casa los Nidos del Cholán / La Cabina de la Curiosidad

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