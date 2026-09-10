Cholán Nests House / La Cabina de la Curiosidad

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Perucho, Ecuador
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Architects: La Cabina de la Curiosidad
- Area: 105 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:JAG Studio, Marie Combette
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Lead Architects: Marie Combette, Daniel Moreno Flores
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- Category: Houses, Adaptive Reuse
- Design Team: David Rodríguez
- Construction: Luis Guamán, Daniel Cepeda, Paul Cepeda, Luis Araque, Italo Vita
- Plumbing: Geovanny Toaquiza
- Electrical: Luis Morales
- Illustrations: Carlos Valverde
- City: Perucho
- Country: Ecuador
Text description provided by the architects. The original house is a simple construction in the rural area of Perucho (35 km from Quito), with a block structure and walls, which was initially planned as a storage room. Over time, it was gradually inhabited, patched up, and repaired out of urgency, which created the need for a rehabilitation to heal and enhance the space.