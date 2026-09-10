Casa Malonic / HW-STUDIO

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Houses • Zihuatanejo, Mexico Architects: HW-STUDIO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 497 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: César Béjar

Lead Architects: Rogelio Vallejo Bores

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Category: Houses

Architects: Oscar Didier Ascencio Castro & Nik Zaret Cervantes Ordaz

Team: Juan Pablo Camacho Ayala

Structural Engineering: ARGA Constructora

Construction Company: COMAQSO

City: Zihuatanejo

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Upon arriving at this place, the landscape reveals itself with an intensity that is difficult to describe. The sea becomes an infinite horizon, while a portion of jungle occupies the site with an almost sacred presence. Light, flowers, stones, trees, and countless living beings come together to create an experience that already exists before architecture.Under these conditions, architecture could not be understood as an object independent from the landscape, but rather as a way of establishing a relationship with it.