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Casa Malonic / HW-STUDIO

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Casa Malonic / HW-STUDIO - Interior PhotographyCasa Malonic / HW-STUDIO - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairCasa Malonic / HW-STUDIO - Interior PhotographyCasa Malonic / HW-STUDIO - Exterior PhotographyCasa Malonic / HW-STUDIO - More Images+ 16

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Zihuatanejo, Mexico
  • Architects: HW-STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  497
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:César Béjar
  • Lead Architects: Rogelio Vallejo Bores
  • Category: Houses
  • Architects: Oscar Didier Ascencio Castro & Nik Zaret Cervantes Ordaz
  • Team: Juan Pablo Camacho Ayala
  • Structural Engineering: ARGA Constructora
  • Construction Company: COMAQSO
  • City: Zihuatanejo
  • Country: Mexico
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Casa Malonic / HW-STUDIO - Image 16 of 21
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. Upon arriving at this place, the landscape reveals itself with an intensity that is difficult to describe. The sea becomes an infinite horizon, while a portion of jungle occupies the site with an almost sacred presence. Light, flowers, stones, trees, and countless living beings come together to create an experience that already exists before architecture.Under these conditions, architecture could not be understood as an object independent from the landscape, but rather as a way of establishing a relationship with it.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Casa Malonic / HW-STUDIO" 10 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184892/casa-malonic-hw-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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