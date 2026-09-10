Casa Malonic / HW-STUDIO

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Architects: HW-STUDIO
- Area: 497 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:César Béjar
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Lead Architects: Rogelio Vallejo Bores
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Text description provided by the architects. Upon arriving at this place, the landscape reveals itself with an intensity that is difficult to describe. The sea becomes an infinite horizon, while a portion of jungle occupies the site with an almost sacred presence. Light, flowers, stones, trees, and countless living beings come together to create an experience that already exists before architecture.Under these conditions, architecture could not be understood as an object independent from the landscape, but rather as a way of establishing a relationship with it.