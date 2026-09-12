Sassi House / Galeria 733

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Blacio Junior (Líder de Projeto), Guilherme Essvein de Almeida (Líder de Projeto), Guilherme Essvein de Almeida (Texto Descritivo)

Project Team: Larissa Ramella (Desenho Técnico), Juliana Kerchner (Desenho Técnico), Vinicius Vargas (Sistemas), Branda Clack (Desenho Técnico), Patrike Godoy (Renderização), Matheus Dimer (Renderização), Renata Ramos (Consultoria Interiores)

Details: Rodrigo Allgayer

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Videl Engenharia (Eng. Lizandro Vitalli), Pharus Engenheiras Associadas (Eng. Bianca Libardi)

City: Caxias do Sul

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Sassi occupies a double lot bordered at the rear by a remnant of native forest in a residential gated community in Caxias do Sul, in the Serra Gaúcha region. The generous size of the plot allowed for a centralized layout, keeping the residence set back from the side property lines and orienting the main openings toward the natural landscape.