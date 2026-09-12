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Sassi House / Galeria 733

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Sassi House / Galeria 733 - Image 2 of 35Sassi House / Galeria 733 - Interior Photography, ConcreteSassi House / Galeria 733 - Interior Photography, Living RoomSassi House / Galeria 733 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, BeamSassi House / Galeria 733 - More Images+ 30

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Caxias do Sul, Brazil
  • Architects: Galeria 733
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  720
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcelo Donadussi - Fotografia de Arquitetura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Empório Vila Rica, Florense Inside, Galeria 54, Hidroconforto, Marsul Pedras, Metalúrgica Zol, Nova Marcenaria Brasileira, Portobello Shop Caxias, Recanto Tropical, Spazio I, Trevizzo, Villafranca
  • Lead Architects: Blacio Junior e Guilherme Essvein de Almeida
  • Coordination: Blacio Junior (Líder de Projeto), Guilherme Essvein de Almeida (Líder de Projeto), Guilherme Essvein de Almeida (Texto Descritivo)
  • Project Team: Larissa Ramella (Desenho Técnico), Juliana Kerchner (Desenho Técnico), Vinicius Vargas (Sistemas), Branda Clack (Desenho Técnico), Patrike Godoy (Renderização), Matheus Dimer (Renderização), Renata Ramos (Consultoria Interiores)
  • Details: Rodrigo Allgayer
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Videl Engenharia (Eng. Lizandro Vitalli), Pharus Engenheiras Associadas (Eng. Bianca Libardi)
  • City: Caxias do Sul
  • Country: Brazil
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Sassi House / Galeria 733 - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Garden, Courtyard
© Marcelo Donadussi - Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Sassi occupies a double lot bordered at the rear by a remnant of native forest in a residential gated community in Caxias do Sul, in the Serra Gaúcha region. The generous size of the plot allowed for a centralized layout, keeping the residence set back from the side property lines and orienting the main openings toward the natural landscape.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Sassi House / Galeria 733" [Casa Sassi / Galeria 733] 12 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184870/sassi-house-galeria-733> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Marcelo Donadussi - Architectural Photography

Sassi 住宅 / Galeria 733

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