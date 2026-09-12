Sassi House / Galeria 733

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Caxias do Sul, Brazil
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Architects: Galeria 733
- Area: 720 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Marcelo Donadussi - Fotografia de Arquitetura
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Manufacturers: Empório Vila Rica, Florense Inside, Galeria 54, Hidroconforto, Marsul Pedras, Metalúrgica Zol, Nova Marcenaria Brasileira, Portobello Shop Caxias, Recanto Tropical, Spazio I, Trevizzo, Villafranca
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Lead Architects: Blacio Junior e Guilherme Essvein de Almeida
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Blacio Junior (Líder de Projeto), Guilherme Essvein de Almeida (Líder de Projeto), Guilherme Essvein de Almeida (Texto Descritivo)
- Project Team: Larissa Ramella (Desenho Técnico), Juliana Kerchner (Desenho Técnico), Vinicius Vargas (Sistemas), Branda Clack (Desenho Técnico), Patrike Godoy (Renderização), Matheus Dimer (Renderização), Renata Ramos (Consultoria Interiores)
- Details: Rodrigo Allgayer
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Videl Engenharia (Eng. Lizandro Vitalli), Pharus Engenheiras Associadas (Eng. Bianca Libardi)
- City: Caxias do Sul
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Sassi occupies a double lot bordered at the rear by a remnant of native forest in a residential gated community in Caxias do Sul, in the Serra Gaúcha region. The generous size of the plot allowed for a centralized layout, keeping the residence set back from the side property lines and orienting the main openings toward the natural landscape.