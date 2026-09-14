House Südeifel / PUR+ Architekten

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Text description provided by the architects. Located within the historic village structure of Germany's southern Eifel region, Haus Südeifel sensitively transforms a heritage-listed 18th-century farmstead into a contemporary home and retreat. The ensemble belongs to the traditional Einhaus typology, combining a residential volume originating around 1700 with an adjacent barn under a single roof. The core concept was to revive the architectural clarity of this historic structure while developing a flexible, modern living environment tied to its rural setting.