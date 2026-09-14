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House Südeifel / PUR+ Architekten

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House Südeifel / PUR+ Architekten - Exterior Photography, Door, ConcreteHouse Südeifel / PUR+ Architekten - Interior PhotographyHouse Südeifel / PUR+ Architekten - Image 4 of 28House Südeifel / PUR+ Architekten - Image 5 of 28House Südeifel / PUR+ Architekten - More Images+ 23

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Beilingen, Germany
  • Architects: PUR+ Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dominic Kummer, PUR+ Architekten
  • Lead Architects: Christopher Frechen, Katharina Mentler, Stefan Mohnen
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House Südeifel / PUR+ Architekten - Exterior Photography, Door, Concrete
© Dominic Kummer

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the historic village structure of Germany's southern Eifel region, Haus Südeifel sensitively transforms a heritage-listed 18th-century farmstead into a contemporary home and retreat. The ensemble belongs to the traditional Einhaus typology, combining a residential volume originating around 1700 with an adjacent barn under a single roof. The core concept was to revive the architectural clarity of this historic structure while developing a flexible, modern living environment tied to its rural setting.

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PUR+ Architekten
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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseGermany

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseGermany
Cite: "House Südeifel / PUR+ Architekten" 14 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184860/house-sudeifel-pur-plus-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Dominic Kummer

Südeifel 住宅 / PUR+ Architekten

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