Vila da Saúde Studio / Plareng + Consoante Arquitetura e Integração

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Architects: Consoante Arquitetura e Integração, Plareng
- Area: 813 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Lela Leme
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- Plareng Authors: Heitor Tonissi e Ricardo Gardinal
- Authors According To Architecture And Integration: Victor Piza
- Collaborators: Juliana Trama, Vinicius da Costa, Beatriz Martins, Eduardo Cordeiro, Isabella Nakane e Luiza Franklin
- Perspectives: Tectónica Atelier
- Structure: Victor Guerrero (Guerrero Projetos)
- Electrical And Plumbing Installations: Sergio Kater e Eneas Lanjoni (KML Engenharia e Projetos)
- Lighting Design: Maryah Fernandes (LumiArq)
- HVAC: Antônio Carlos Pacheco (ACTEC)
- Landscape Design: Ariane Chrispa Fernandes (WT Paisagismo)
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Sited on a 10 x 50-meter lot, the studio building was designed to house a ceramics school. The clients' desire for a landscaped entrance prompted the building to be set back further than required by zoning laws, creating an arrival marked by the presence of greenery. The search for naturally lit environments with cross-ventilation and surrounded by small outdoor seating areas guided the layout of the floor plans.