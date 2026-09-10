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This is Lumeah / Pepper & Well

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This is Lumeah / Pepper & Well - Interior Photography, Sink, BathroomThis is Lumeah / Pepper & Well - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairThis is Lumeah / Pepper & Well - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Toilet, GlassThis is Lumeah / Pepper & Well - Image 5 of 21This is Lumeah / Pepper & Well - More Images+ 16

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Houses, Renovation
Macedon, Australia
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This is Lumeah / Pepper & Well - Image 5 of 21
© Tom Ross

Text description provided by the architects. Lumeah is a careful renovation of one of the most intact houses designed by modernist architect Paul Couch. Located in Macedon on Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Country, the house—formerly known as the Harley House—was conceived as a highly resolved composition of exposed concrete, bluestone, timber, stainless steel and compressed-straw Stramit Board, without a painted surface.

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Concrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationAustralia

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ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationAustralia
Cite: "This is Lumeah / Pepper & Well" 10 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184827/this-is-lumeah-pepper-and-well> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Tom Ross

这是 Lumeah 住宅 / Pepper & Well

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