This is Lumeah / Pepper & Well

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses, Renovation

City: Macedon

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Lumeah is a careful renovation of one of the most intact houses designed by modernist architect Paul Couch. Located in Macedon on Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Country, the house—formerly known as the Harley House—was conceived as a highly resolved composition of exposed concrete, bluestone, timber, stainless steel and compressed-straw Stramit Board, without a painted surface.