Florinda House / Alvariño & Felipe Arquitectos

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

City: Loja

Country: Ecuador

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Florinda began with a question: what to do with the old earthen house that stood in ruins on the land we had acquired to build our home? Although our first plans involved tearing it down, something about the way it belonged to the site prevented us from doing so. The decision to preserve it ultimately intertwined two dimensions of our lives: living and making architecture. Thus, the old structure would become our home and the place where we would test our own convictions about architecture.