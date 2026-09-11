RP02 House / Cornetta Arquitetura

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Luigi Borges, Eduardo Jodar

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Marka Pré-Fabricados, Grupo RP

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Latar Engenharia

City: Ribeirão Preto

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The RP02 House stems from an unusual premise in residential design: utilizing industrialized systems, typically found in large-scale construction, as the foundation for a 2,700-square-foot (250 m²) home. The result is a residence that combines precast concrete, steel framing, prestressed hollow-core slabs, insulated metal panels, and drywall partitions in a design conceived for assembly.