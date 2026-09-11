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RP02 House / Cornetta Arquitetura

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RP02 House / Cornetta Arquitetura - Image 2 of 19RP02 House / Cornetta Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyRP02 House / Cornetta Arquitetura - Image 4 of 19RP02 House / Cornetta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, ChairRP02 House / Cornetta Arquitetura - More Images+ 14

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
  • Architects: Cornetta Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Cornetta
  • Lead Architect: Pedro Cornetta
  • Project Team: Luigi Borges, Eduardo Jodar
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Marka Pré-Fabricados, Grupo RP
  • Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Latar Engenharia
  • City: Ribeirão Preto
  • Country: Brazil
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© Pedro Cornetta

Text description provided by the architects. The RP02 House stems from an unusual premise in residential design: utilizing industrialized systems, typically found in large-scale construction, as the foundation for a 2,700-square-foot (250 m²) home. The result is a residence that combines precast concrete, steel framing, prestressed hollow-core slabs, insulated metal panels, and drywall partitions in a design conceived for assembly.

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Cite: "RP02 House / Cornetta Arquitetura" [Casa RP02 / Cornetta Arquitetura] 11 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184814/rp02-house-cornetta-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pedro Cornetta

RP02 住宅 / Cornetta Arquitetura

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