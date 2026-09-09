Boavista 339 Residential Building / PAULO MERLINI architects

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Marilia Pinto Arquitetura Engenharia & Construção, lda

City: Porto

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. The clients' intention was to create a residential building with studio and one-bedroom apartments.

With only 88m2, a frontage of 5.50m facing the street and 2.00m wide on the rear elevation, the plot is characterized by its small size and peculiar configuration.