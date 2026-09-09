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Boavista 339 Residential Building / PAULO MERLINI architects

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Boavista 339 Residential Building / PAULO MERLINI architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BalconyBoavista 339 Residential Building / PAULO MERLINI architects - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteBoavista 339 Residential Building / PAULO MERLINI architects - Interior Photography, Arch, GlassBoavista 339 Residential Building / PAULO MERLINI architects - Image 5 of 28Boavista 339 Residential Building / PAULO MERLINI architects - More Images+ 23

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Apartments
Porto, Portugal
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Boavista 339 Residential Building / PAULO MERLINI architects - Image 6 of 28
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The clients' intention was to create a residential building with studio and one-bedroom apartments.
With only 88m2, a frontage of 5.50m facing the street and 2.00m wide on the rear elevation, the plot is characterized by its small size and peculiar configuration.

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Cite: "Boavista 339 Residential Building / PAULO MERLINI architects" 09 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184792/boavista-339-paulo-merlini-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ivo Tavares Studio

Boavista 339 住宅楼 / PAULO MERLINI architects

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