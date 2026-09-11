  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. China
  5. Luxelakes - CorNori Commercial Park / Atelier OO

Luxelakes - CorNori Commercial Park / Atelier OO

Save

Luxelakes - CorNori Commercial Park / Atelier OO - Exterior Photography, BalconyLuxelakes - CorNori Commercial Park / Atelier OO - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck, ChairLuxelakes - CorNori Commercial Park / Atelier OO - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodLuxelakes - CorNori Commercial Park / Atelier OO - Image 5 of 30Luxelakes - CorNori Commercial Park / Atelier OO - More Images+ 25

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Restaurant, Landscape Architecture
Chengdu, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Luxelakes - CorNori Commercial Park / Atelier OO - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Siming Wu

Text description provided by the architects. At REDSTONE Park, the first thing you see is the canopy. It spreads across CorNori, set within a terraced sunken park at LUXELAKES, Chengdu: a nearly ten-metre change in level is negotiated by gently sloping paths that connect the neighborhood entrances with the metro passage, while several small commercial nodes are dispersed throughout the site.A field of seemingly floating timber roofs extends across the changing levels and connects from one part to the next, bringing commercial spaces, movement through the park, and places to pause beneath a single continuous canopy.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier OO
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantLandscape ArchitectureChina

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantLandscape ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Luxelakes - CorNori Commercial Park / Atelier OO" 11 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184772/luxelakes-cornori-commercial-park-atelier-oo> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Atelier OO

麓湖红石 CorNori / 口口建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags