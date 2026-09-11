Luxelakes - CorNori Commercial Park / Atelier OO

+ 25

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. At REDSTONE Park, the first thing you see is the canopy. It spreads across CorNori, set within a terraced sunken park at LUXELAKES, Chengdu: a nearly ten-metre change in level is negotiated by gently sloping paths that connect the neighborhood entrances with the metro passage, while several small commercial nodes are dispersed throughout the site.A field of seemingly floating timber roofs extends across the changing levels and connects from one part to the next, bringing commercial spaces, movement through the park, and places to pause beneath a single continuous canopy.