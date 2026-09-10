WA SSL House / AZAZ Architects

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Architects: AZAZ Architects
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Nour El Refai
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Manufacturers: Gessi, Arte, Filix Lighting , Linea Light Group, Mutina Tiles, Novello, Pierre Frey , RH, Scavolini, Stem Design, THG
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Lead Architects: Shahad Alazzaz
- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Abdullah Alazzaz, Lina Kabosh, Tahani Mussa, Shamil Afreen
- General Contractor: Laycon Solutions
- City: Al Uyaynah
- Country: Saudi Arabia
Text description provided by the architects. Wa ssl, meaning connection, is a private retreat designed by Azaz Architects and constructed by LayCon, located dramatically on the edge of a cliff overlooking the Alwasseel valley in Al Jubaylah. The project was conceived by a family seeking a place of gathering and retreat—a counterpoint to the noise, density, and accelerated rhythm of life in the city. Conceived in memory of their late father, the house is less an attempt to reproduce the family's former farmhouse than an architectural interpretation of what that place represented: childhood, togetherness, landscape, and a slower relationship with time.