WA SSL House / AZAZ Architects

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Houses • Al Uyaynah, Saudi Arabia Architects: AZAZ Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Nour El Refai

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Gessi Arte , Filix Lighting , Linea Light Group , Mutina Tiles , Novello , Pierre Frey , RH , Scavolini , Stem Design , THG Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Shahad Alazzaz

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Abdullah Alazzaz, Lina Kabosh, Tahani Mussa, Shamil Afreen

General Contractor: Laycon Solutions

City: Al Uyaynah

Country: Saudi Arabia

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Text description provided by the architects. Wa ssl, meaning connection, is a private retreat designed by Azaz Architects and constructed by LayCon, located dramatically on the edge of a cliff overlooking the Alwasseel valley in Al Jubaylah. The project was conceived by a family seeking a place of gathering and retreat—a counterpoint to the noise, density, and accelerated rhythm of life in the city. Conceived in memory of their late father, the house is less an attempt to reproduce the family's former farmhouse than an architectural interpretation of what that place represented: childhood, togetherness, landscape, and a slower relationship with time.