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WA SSL House / AZAZ Architects

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WA SSL House / AZAZ Architects - Exterior PhotographyWA SSL House / AZAZ Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, CourtyardWA SSL House / AZAZ Architects - Image 4 of 26WA SSL House / AZAZ Architects - Exterior PhotographyWA SSL House / AZAZ Architects - More Images+ 21

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Al Uyaynah, Saudi Arabia
  • Architects: AZAZ Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nour El Refai
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gessi, Arte, Filix Lighting , Linea Light Group, Mutina Tiles, Novello, Pierre Frey , RH, Scavolini, Stem Design, THG
  • Lead Architects: Shahad Alazzaz
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Abdullah Alazzaz, Lina Kabosh, Tahani Mussa, Shamil Afreen
  • General Contractor: Laycon Solutions
  • City: Al Uyaynah
  • Country: Saudi Arabia
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WA SSL House / AZAZ Architects - Exterior Photography
© Nour El Refai

Text description provided by the architects. Wa ssl, meaning connection, is a private retreat designed by Azaz Architects and constructed by LayCon, located dramatically on the edge of a cliff overlooking the Alwasseel valley in Al Jubaylah. The project was conceived by a family seeking a place of gathering and retreat—a counterpoint to the noise, density, and accelerated rhythm of life in the city. Conceived in memory of their late father, the house is less an attempt to reproduce the family's former farmhouse than an architectural interpretation of what that place represented: childhood, togetherness, landscape, and a slower relationship with time.

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Cite: "WA SSL House / AZAZ Architects" 10 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184767/wa-ssl-house-azaz-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Nour El Refai

WA SSL 住宅 / AZAZ Architects

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