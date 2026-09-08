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Woods Retreat / BE Design

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Houses
East Hampton, United States
  • Architects: BE Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simon Howell
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Woods Retreat / BE Design - Image 5 of 16
© Simon Howell

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked within a wooded landscape in Springs, New York, this 600-square-foot retreat is conceived as an intimate wellness sanctuary for meditation, kundalini yoga, and restorative sauna and ice bathing rituals. Designed for a teacher who hosts instruction, the simple, minimal footprint provides a deeply restorative environment that supports breathwork, stillness, and embodied practice.

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Cite: "Woods Retreat / BE Design" 08 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184760/woods-retreat-be-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Simon Howell

Woods Retreat / BE Design

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