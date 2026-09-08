Woods Retreat / BE Design

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Text description provided by the architects. Tucked within a wooded landscape in Springs, New York, this 600-square-foot retreat is conceived as an intimate wellness sanctuary for meditation, kundalini yoga, and restorative sauna and ice bathing rituals. Designed for a teacher who hosts instruction, the simple, minimal footprint provides a deeply restorative environment that supports breathwork, stillness, and embodied practice.