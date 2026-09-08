Espatódias House / Leo Romano

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Residencial Aldeia do Vale, Brazil
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Architects: Leo Romano
- Area: 1654 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Joana França
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Manufacturers: MOVELARIA BRASILEIRA
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Mariana Romano, Adalberto Rodrigues, Mariana Pierrott
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Setmaier
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Interpam
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Florense, Marmores, Az Decor, Via Condottie, Movelaria Brasileira
- Landscape Design: Fred Rodrigues
- Engineering & Consulting > Installations: CRJ
- City: Residencial Aldeia do Vale
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Beneath a concrete roof that seems to float over the site, Espatódias House dissolves the boundaries between architecture and landscape, transforming every room into an extension of the surrounding garden.