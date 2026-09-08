Espatódias House / Leo Romano

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Mariana Romano, Adalberto Rodrigues, Mariana Pierrott

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Setmaier

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Interpam

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Florense, Marmores, Az Decor, Via Condottie, Movelaria Brasileira

Landscape Design: Fred Rodrigues

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: CRJ

City: Residencial Aldeia do Vale

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Beneath a concrete roof that seems to float over the site, Espatódias House dissolves the boundaries between architecture and landscape, transforming every room into an extension of the surrounding garden.