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Espatódias House / Leo Romano

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Residencial Aldeia do Vale, Brazil
  • Architects: Leo Romano
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1654
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joana França
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  MOVELARIA BRASILEIRA
  • Coordination: Mariana Romano, Adalberto Rodrigues, Mariana Pierrott
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Setmaier
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Interpam
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Florense, Marmores, Az Decor, Via Condottie, Movelaria Brasileira
  • Landscape Design: Fred Rodrigues
  • Engineering & Consulting > Installations: CRJ
  • City: Residencial Aldeia do Vale
  • Country: Brazil
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Espatódias House / Leo Romano - Image 8 of 29
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. Beneath a concrete roof that seems to float over the site, Espatódias House dissolves the boundaries between architecture and landscape, transforming every room into an extension of the surrounding garden.

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Cite: "Espatódias House / Leo Romano" [Casa Espatódias / Leo Romano] 08 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184749/espatodias-house-leo-romano> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Joana França

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