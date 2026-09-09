House in Los Cóndores / Malachowski Arquitectos

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Houses • Chaclacayo, Peru Architects: Malachowski Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1345 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Renzo Rebagliati

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bticino , Ferretti , Sierra Muebles Perú , Thermia , Vainsa

Lead Architect: Gonzalo Malachowski Mangado

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Augusto Malachowski Mangado, Naike Malachowski Mangado

Technical Team: Ernesto Castillo Galicia

Interior Design: Naike Malachowski Design Studio

Landscape Architecture: Lizette Miro Quesada

City: Chaclacayo

Country: Peru

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Text description provided by the architects. This single-family home in Los Cóndores, on the outskirts of Lima, is born from a clear decision: to let the slope of the site organize the project. The result is a sequence of platforms, roofs, and open spaces that follow the natural topography, turning the journey—climbing, crossing, pausing—into the core of the domestic experience.