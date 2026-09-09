House in Los Cóndores / Malachowski Arquitectos

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Architects: Malachowski Arquitectos
- Area: 1345 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Renzo Rebagliati
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Manufacturers: Bticino, Ferretti, Sierra Muebles Perú, Thermia, Vainsa
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Lead Architect: Gonzalo Malachowski Mangado
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Text description provided by the architects. This single-family home in Los Cóndores, on the outskirts of Lima, is born from a clear decision: to let the slope of the site organize the project. The result is a sequence of platforms, roofs, and open spaces that follow the natural topography, turning the journey—climbing, crossing, pausing—into the core of the domestic experience.