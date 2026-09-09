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House in Los Cóndores / Malachowski Arquitectos

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House in Los Cóndores / Malachowski Arquitectos - Image 2 of 24House in Los Cóndores / Malachowski Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, BeamHouse in Los Cóndores / Malachowski Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, GardenHouse in Los Cóndores / Malachowski Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard, Balcony, PatioHouse in Los Cóndores / Malachowski Arquitectos - More Images+ 19

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Chaclacayo, Peru
  • Architects: Malachowski Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1345
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Renzo Rebagliati
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bticino, Ferretti, Sierra Muebles Perú, Thermia, Vainsa
  • Lead Architect: Gonzalo Malachowski Mangado
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Augusto Malachowski Mangado, Naike Malachowski Mangado
  • Technical Team: Ernesto Castillo Galicia
  • Interior Design: Naike Malachowski Design Studio
  • Landscape Architecture: Lizette Miro Quesada
  • City: Chaclacayo
  • Country: Peru
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House in Los Cóndores / Malachowski Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Renzo Rebagliati

Text description provided by the architects. This single-family home in Los Cóndores, on the outskirts of Lima, is born from a clear decision: to let the slope of the site organize the project. The result is a sequence of platforms, roofs, and open spaces that follow the natural topography, turning the journey—climbing, crossing, pausing—into the core of the domestic experience.

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Malachowski Arquitectos
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WoodSteelStone

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Cite: "House in Los Cóndores / Malachowski Arquitectos" [Casa en Los Cóndores / Malachowski Arquitectos] 09 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184743/house-in-los-condores-malachowski-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Renzo Rebagliati

Los Cóndores 住宅 / Malachowski Arquitectos

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