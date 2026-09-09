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Librairie Avant-Garde Huize Baiwu Bookstore / Jiakun Architects

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Librairie Avant-Garde Huize Baiwu Bookstore / Jiakun Architects - Image 2 of 37Librairie Avant-Garde Huize Baiwu Bookstore / Jiakun Architects - Image 3 of 37Librairie Avant-Garde Huize Baiwu Bookstore / Jiakun Architects - Image 4 of 37Librairie Avant-Garde Huize Baiwu Bookstore / Jiakun Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamLibrairie Avant-Garde Huize Baiwu Bookstore / Jiakun Architects - More Images+ 32

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Library, Retail
Qujing, China
  • Category: Library, Retail
  • Architectural, Landscape, And Interior Design: Jiakun Architects
  • Principal Architect: LIU Jiakun
  • Design Team: DONG Yanmeng, WEN Feng, WEI Zhiming, HE Qiang, YANG Ying, LIU Su, ZHANG Wei
  • Construction Drawing: Johnson Design Group Limited
  • General Contractor: Shanghai Garden Group Corporation Kunming Branch
  • Subcontractor: Sichuan Bamboo Era Technology Co., Ltd (Bamboo scrimber structure & furniture)
  • City: Qujing
  • Country: China
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Text description provided by the architects. Librairie Avant-Garde Huize Baiwu Bookstore is situated in Baiwu Village, Huize County, Qujing, Yunnan. Baiwu Village is a historic and cultural village where Hui, Yi, Bai, Han, and other ethnic groups live together, and where cultures brought by migrants from different provinces have converged. The village was once the first stop on the long-distance copper transportation route from Huize to the imperial capital, known as the "Copper Capital." Drawing on the local context and conditions of the site, the project aims to revitalize the rural fabric and reshape the village's cultural and public spaces.

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Cite: "Librairie Avant-Garde Huize Baiwu Bookstore / Jiakun Architects" 09 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184708/librairie-avant-garde-huize-baiwu-bookstore-jiakun-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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