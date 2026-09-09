Librairie Avant-Garde Huize Baiwu Bookstore / Jiakun Architects

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Category: Library, Retail

Architectural, Landscape, And Interior Design: Jiakun Architects

Principal Architect: LIU Jiakun

Design Team: DONG Yanmeng, WEN Feng, WEI Zhiming, HE Qiang, YANG Ying, LIU Su, ZHANG Wei

Construction Drawing: Johnson Design Group Limited

General Contractor: Shanghai Garden Group Corporation Kunming Branch

Subcontractor: Sichuan Bamboo Era Technology Co., Ltd (Bamboo scrimber structure & furniture)

City: Qujing

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Librairie Avant-Garde Huize Baiwu Bookstore is situated in Baiwu Village, Huize County, Qujing, Yunnan. Baiwu Village is a historic and cultural village where Hui, Yi, Bai, Han, and other ethnic groups live together, and where cultures brought by migrants from different provinces have converged. The village was once the first stop on the long-distance copper transportation route from Huize to the imperial capital, known as the "Copper Capital." Drawing on the local context and conditions of the site, the project aims to revitalize the rural fabric and reshape the village's cultural and public spaces.