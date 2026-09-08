6AM House / Studio PKA

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Category: Houses

Principal Architect: Puran Kumar

Design Team: Noel Woodward, Vaishnavi Iyer, Shruti Todankar, Kavya Turaga

Project Location: Aamby Valley, Lonavala, Maharashtra, India

City: Lonavala

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Emerging from the ground, 6AM House is a weekend home created for two families. What started as a one-acre plot has now evolved into a merger of the new and the existing adjacent lot as well. Located in Aamby Valley, Lonavala, the house sits in the foreground of vast mountain ranges and the Korigad fort to the West. The east-facing orientation of the structure allows the soft morning light to enter – hence lending the project its name: 6AM House.