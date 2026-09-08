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6AM House / Studio PKA

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6AM House / Studio PKA - Exterior Photography6AM House / Studio PKA - Image 3 of 266AM House / Studio PKA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Lighting6AM House / Studio PKA - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair6AM House / Studio PKA - More Images+ 21

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Lonavala, India
  • Architects: Studio PKA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nayan Soni
  • Category: Houses
  • Principal Architect: Puran Kumar 
  • Design Team: Noel Woodward, Vaishnavi Iyer, Shruti Todankar, Kavya Turaga
  • Project Location: Aamby Valley, Lonavala, Maharashtra, India
  • City: Lonavala
  • Country: India
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6AM House / Studio PKA - Exterior Photography
© Nayan Soni

Text description provided by the architects. Emerging from the ground, 6AM House is a weekend home created for two families. What started as a one-acre plot has now evolved into a merger of the new and the existing adjacent lot as well. Located in Aamby Valley, Lonavala, the house sits in the foreground of vast mountain ranges and the Korigad fort to the West. The east-facing orientation of the structure allows the soft morning light to enter – hence lending the project its name: 6AM House.

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Cite: "6AM House / Studio PKA" 08 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184681/6am-house-studio-pka> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Nayan Soni

6AM 住宅 / Studio PKA

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