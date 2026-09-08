Tskneti Residences / MUA

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Merab Mebuke, Elene Edisherashvili, Masha Chigvinadze, Salome Katsadze, Ucha Zghudadze, Ana Grigolia, Levan Dzegvelashvili, Luka Sulava

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Progresi

General Contractor: MBG

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Giorgi Marshanishvili, Erekle Mestvirishvili

City: T'bilisi

Country: Georgia

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Text description provided by the architects. Situated in Tskneti, a small settlement elevated on the hillsides just 8 kilometers from Tbilisi, the residence sits on a prominent plot of land surrounded by a dense forest of mild broadleaf trees. Embracing a four-season climate and lush natural landscape, the design establishes a powerful architectural identity deeply embedded in the constructivist tradition while echoing contemporary design principles.