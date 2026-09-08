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Tskneti Residences / MUA

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Tskneti Residences / MUA - Exterior Photography, Garden, Concrete, CourtyardTskneti Residences / MUA - Interior PhotographyTskneti Residences / MUA - Interior PhotographyTskneti Residences / MUA - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodTskneti Residences / MUA - More Images+ 13

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
T'bilisi, Georgia
  • Architects: MUA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Giorgi Mamasakhlisi
  • Lead Architects: Devi Kiutashvili, Gogiko Sakvarelidze, Natalia Nebieridze, Maria Pelangia
  • Design Team: Merab Mebuke, Elene Edisherashvili, Masha Chigvinadze, Salome Katsadze, Ucha Zghudadze, Ana Grigolia, Levan Dzegvelashvili, Luka Sulava
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Progresi
  • General Contractor: MBG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Giorgi Marshanishvili, Erekle Mestvirishvili
  • City: T'bilisi
  • Country: Georgia
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Tskneti Residences / MUA - Interior Photography
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in Tskneti, a small settlement elevated on the hillsides just 8 kilometers from Tbilisi, the residence sits on a prominent plot of land surrounded by a dense forest of mild broadleaf trees. Embracing a four-season climate and lush natural landscape, the design establishes a powerful architectural identity deeply embedded in the constructivist tradition while echoing contemporary design principles.

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Cite: "Tskneti Residences / MUA" 08 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184639/tskneti-residences-mua> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

Tskneti Residences / MUA

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