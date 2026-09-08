Tskneti Residences / MUA

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T'bilisi, Georgia
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Architects: MUA
- Area: 1700 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Giorgi Mamasakhlisi
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Lead Architects: Devi Kiutashvili, Gogiko Sakvarelidze, Natalia Nebieridze, Maria Pelangia
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Merab Mebuke, Elene Edisherashvili, Masha Chigvinadze, Salome Katsadze, Ucha Zghudadze, Ana Grigolia, Levan Dzegvelashvili, Luka Sulava
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Progresi
- General Contractor: MBG
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Giorgi Marshanishvili, Erekle Mestvirishvili
- City: T'bilisi
- Country: Georgia
Text description provided by the architects. Situated in Tskneti, a small settlement elevated on the hillsides just 8 kilometers from Tbilisi, the residence sits on a prominent plot of land surrounded by a dense forest of mild broadleaf trees. Embracing a four-season climate and lush natural landscape, the design establishes a powerful architectural identity deeply embedded in the constructivist tradition while echoing contemporary design principles.