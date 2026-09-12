Red Submarine Cabin / Wiki World

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Architects: Wiki World
- Area: 20 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Xhot
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Lead Architects: Mu Wei, Feng Zhaoxian, Wu Baorong, He Wen, Xu Xiaodong, Liao Xiaotian, Wang Yuanying, Chen Liang
- Category: Cabins & Lodges
- Construction: Wiki World, Natong Jiazhu Wood Industry
- Wood Supplier: Glue laminated wood from Finland, Fuhan Wood Industry, Natong Jiazhu Wood Industry
- Washroom Supplier: ELLAI
- Isolations: Rothoblaas, Italy
- Illustration: Wang Yuanying
- City: Wuhan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Red Submarine Cabin is a modular cabin product designed by Wiki World, as a modular spatial system, is the ultimate "Plug-in for the Wild." Powered by Digital Wood technology, it merges the precision of digital fabrication with the spirit of nomadic freedom. Designed as a high-performance, Zero-footprint, and Plug-and-Play dwelling, it offers versatile materials and functions for any landscape. Whether perched on a cliff or hidden in a forest, Wiki Cabin inhabits the most remote corners of the Earth without leaving a scar—making the "impossible" wilderness home an instant reality.