Red Submarine Cabin / Wiki World

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Cabins & Lodges

Construction: Wiki World, Natong Jiazhu Wood Industry

Wood Supplier: Glue laminated wood from Finland, Fuhan Wood Industry, Natong Jiazhu Wood Industry

Washroom Supplier: ELLAI

Isolations: Rothoblaas, Italy

Illustration: Wang Yuanying

City: Wuhan

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Red Submarine Cabin is a modular cabin product designed by Wiki World, as a modular spatial system, is the ultimate "Plug-in for the Wild." Powered by Digital Wood technology, it merges the precision of digital fabrication with the spirit of nomadic freedom. Designed as a high-performance, Zero-footprint, and Plug-and-Play dwelling, it offers versatile materials and functions for any landscape. Whether perched on a cliff or hidden in a forest, Wiki Cabin inhabits the most remote corners of the Earth without leaving a scar—making the "impossible" wilderness home an instant reality.