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Red Submarine Cabin / Wiki World

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Red Submarine Cabin / Wiki World - Exterior Photography, GardenRed Submarine Cabin / Wiki World - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodRed Submarine Cabin / Wiki World - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodRed Submarine Cabin / Wiki World - Exterior Photography, WoodRed Submarine Cabin / Wiki World - More Images+ 30

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Cabins & Lodges
Wuhan, China
  • Architects: Wiki World
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Xhot
  • Lead Architects: Mu Wei, Feng Zhaoxian, Wu Baorong, He Wen, Xu Xiaodong, Liao Xiaotian, Wang Yuanying, Chen Liang
  • Category: Cabins & Lodges
  • Construction: Wiki World, Natong Jiazhu Wood Industry
  • Wood Supplier: Glue laminated wood from Finland, Fuhan Wood Industry, Natong Jiazhu Wood Industry
  • Washroom Supplier: ELLAI
  • Isolations: Rothoblaas, Italy
  • Illustration: Wang Yuanying
  • City: Wuhan
  • Country: China
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Red Submarine Cabin / Wiki World - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Xhot

Text description provided by the architects. Red Submarine Cabin is a modular cabin product designed by Wiki World, as a modular spatial system, is the ultimate "Plug-in for the Wild." Powered by Digital Wood technology, it merges the precision of digital fabrication with the spirit of nomadic freedom. Designed as a high-performance, Zero-footprint, and Plug-and-Play dwelling, it offers versatile materials and functions for any landscape. Whether perched on a cliff or hidden in a forest, Wiki Cabin inhabits the most remote corners of the Earth without leaving a scar—making the "impossible" wilderness home an instant reality.

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Cite: "Red Submarine Cabin / Wiki World" 12 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184634/red-submarine-cabin-wiki-world> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Xhot

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