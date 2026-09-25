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V Penthouse / Merckx-Holvoet Architects

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V Penthouse / Merckx-Holvoet Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairV Penthouse / Merckx-Holvoet Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, ChairV Penthouse / Merckx-Holvoet Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodV Penthouse / Merckx-Holvoet Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairV Penthouse / Merckx-Holvoet Architects - More Images+ 22

Curated by Nina Vuga

Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
Belgium
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V Penthouse / Merckx-Holvoet Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Eric Petschek

Text description provided by the architects. Upon entering this apartment, one experiences a design centered on complete rest, with no room for the pressures of daily life. The architects sought an interior that envelops without overwhelming, one that reveals itself slowly rather than all at once. The design centers on poetry and refinement, built around a reduced palette of materials and colors. The intent was to find a threshold of subtlety, a kind of sophistication that does not assert itself but unfolds gradually.

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Merckx-Holvoet Architects
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WoodStone

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Cite: "V Penthouse / Merckx-Holvoet Architects" 25 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184621/v-penthouse-merckx-holvoet-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Eric Petschek

V顶层公寓 / Merckx-Holvoet Architects

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