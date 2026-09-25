V Penthouse / Merckx-Holvoet Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. Upon entering this apartment, one experiences a design centered on complete rest, with no room for the pressures of daily life. The architects sought an interior that envelops without overwhelming, one that reveals itself slowly rather than all at once. The design centers on poetry and refinement, built around a reduced palette of materials and colors. The intent was to find a threshold of subtlety, a kind of sophistication that does not assert itself but unfolds gradually.