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Health Centre Rosenthal / kit

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Health Centre Rosenthal / kit - Exterior Photography, BalconyHealth Centre Rosenthal / kit - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassHealth Centre Rosenthal / kit - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete, BalconyHealth Centre Rosenthal / kit - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, GlassHealth Centre Rosenthal / kit - More Images+ 28

Curated by Nina Vuga

Healthcare Architecture, Healthcare Center
Switzerland
  • Architects: kit
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15833
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ruedi Walti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  4B, Embru, bach heiden, huber fenster, saw
  • Lead Architects: Andreas Schelling, Thomas Hüttl
  • Design Team: Andreas Schelling, Gianet Traxler, Roman Loretan
  • Lead Team: Thomas Hüttl
  • Technical Team: Lisa Meissner, Christian Neumair, Janina Wagner
  • Architecture Offices: kit
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: meier-zosso
  • Landscape Architecture: parbat
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: afry
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: maneth stiefel
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: basler & hofmann
  • Country: Switzerland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Health Centre Rosenthal / kit - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© Ruedi Walti

Text description provided by the architects. The Rosenthal Health Centre translates the spatial qualities of a village into a contemporary setting for care, healthcare, and assisted living, bringing the previously dispersed facilities of the Drei Tannen Foundation together under one roof.

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kit
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WoodConcrete

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Cite: "Health Centre Rosenthal / kit" 07 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184619/health-centre-rosenthal-kit> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ruedi Walti

Rosenthal 医疗中心 / kit

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