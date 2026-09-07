Health Centre Rosenthal / kit

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Healthcare Architecture, Healthcare Center • Switzerland Architects: kit

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 15833 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Ruedi Walti

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: 4B , Embru , bach heiden , huber fenster , saw

Lead Architects: Andreas Schelling, Thomas Hüttl

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Category: Healthcare Architecture, Healthcare Center

Design Team: Andreas Schelling, Gianet Traxler, Roman Loretan

Lead Team: Thomas Hüttl

Technical Team: Lisa Meissner, Christian Neumair, Janina Wagner

Architecture Offices: kit

Engineering & Consulting > Other: meier-zosso

Landscape Architecture: parbat

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: afry

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: maneth stiefel

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: basler & hofmann

Country: Switzerland

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Text description provided by the architects. The Rosenthal Health Centre translates the spatial qualities of a village into a contemporary setting for care, healthcare, and assisted living, bringing the previously dispersed facilities of the Drei Tannen Foundation together under one roof.