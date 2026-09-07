Health Centre Rosenthal / kit

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Architects: kit
- Area: 15833 m²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Ruedi Walti
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Manufacturers: 4B, Embru, bach heiden, huber fenster, saw
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Lead Architects: Andreas Schelling, Thomas Hüttl
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- Category: Healthcare Architecture, Healthcare Center
- Design Team: Andreas Schelling, Gianet Traxler, Roman Loretan
- Lead Team: Thomas Hüttl
- Technical Team: Lisa Meissner, Christian Neumair, Janina Wagner
- Architecture Offices: kit
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: meier-zosso
- Landscape Architecture: parbat
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: afry
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: maneth stiefel
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: basler & hofmann
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The Rosenthal Health Centre translates the spatial qualities of a village into a contemporary setting for care, healthcare, and assisted living, bringing the previously dispersed facilities of the Drei Tannen Foundation together under one roof.