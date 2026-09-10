Sejaca House / G+A Architect

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Lugina Bau

Country: Serbia

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Text description provided by the architects. The house rises on a green hill, built entirely of red brick and concrete that give it a strong architectural character and a natural connection to the surrounding landscape. Its form is cubic and clean, reflecting a minimalist modern aesthetic, while the facades with decorative perforations create a play of light and natural ventilation.