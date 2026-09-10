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Sejaca House / G+A Architect

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Sejaca House / G+A Architect - Image 2 of 21Sejaca House / G+A Architect - Image 3 of 21Sejaca House / G+A Architect - Interior Photography, Brick, Wood, BeamSejaca House / G+A Architect - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodSejaca House / G+A Architect - More Images+ 16

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Serbia
  • Architects: G+A Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mrinë Godanca
  • Lead Architects: Arber Sadiki, Gezim Sadiku
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Sejaca House / G+A Architect - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Mrinë Godanca

Text description provided by the architects. The house rises on a green hill, built entirely of red brick and concrete that give it a strong architectural character and a natural connection to the surrounding landscape. Its form is cubic and clean, reflecting a minimalist modern aesthetic, while the facades with decorative perforations create a play of light and natural ventilation.

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Brick

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Cite: "Sejaca House / G+A Architect" 10 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184618/sejaca-house-g-plus-a-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

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