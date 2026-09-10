Sejaca House / G+A Architect

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Architects: G+A Architect
- Area: 90 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Mrinë Godanca
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Lead Architects: Arber Sadiki, Gezim Sadiku
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Lugina Bau
- Country: Serbia
Text description provided by the architects. The house rises on a green hill, built entirely of red brick and concrete that give it a strong architectural character and a natural connection to the surrounding landscape. Its form is cubic and clean, reflecting a minimalist modern aesthetic, while the facades with decorative perforations create a play of light and natural ventilation.