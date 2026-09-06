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Aguacate Space / ALE Estudio

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Aguacate Space / ALE Estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairAguacate Space / ALE Estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairAguacate Space / ALE Estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ClosetAguacate Space / ALE Estudio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, GlassAguacate Space / ALE Estudio - More Images+ 15

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: ALE Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maru Serrano
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artigo
  • Lead Architect: Alegría Zorrilla
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Aguacate Space / ALE Estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Maru Serrano

Text description provided by the architects. Located on Aguacate Street in the Carabanchel district, Espacio Aguacate is nestled in one of Madrid’s most rapidly transforming neighborhoods. Historically associated with a working-class identity, Carabanchel has emerged in recent years as a vibrant creative hub, where artists' studios, cultural spaces, and a new generation coexist, finding an accessible and lively alternative for city living. This hybrid context, blending the everyday with the experimental, serves as the project's starting point.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Aguacate Space / ALE Estudio" [Espacio Aguacate / ALE Estudio] 06 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184615/aguacate-space-ale-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Maru Serrano

Espacio Aguacate / ALE Estudio

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