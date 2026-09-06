Aguacate Space / ALE Estudio

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Category: Renovation, Apartment Interiors

Design Team: Catalina Lombardo, María Camila Martínez

General Contractor: Dasepa Construcciones

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on Aguacate Street in the Carabanchel district, Espacio Aguacate is nestled in one of Madrid’s most rapidly transforming neighborhoods. Historically associated with a working-class identity, Carabanchel has emerged in recent years as a vibrant creative hub, where artists' studios, cultural spaces, and a new generation coexist, finding an accessible and lively alternative for city living. This hybrid context, blending the everyday with the experimental, serves as the project's starting point.