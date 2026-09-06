Grava House / remyarchitects

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Architects: remyarchitects
- Area: 565 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Ana Grucki
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Lead Architect: Andrés Remy
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Text description provided by the architects. Grava House is a residence located in Pilar, situated on a lot with open views of the golf course. The project is developed from a sequence of volumes and split levels that define both its exterior expression and the spatial experience of its interiors. The design seeks to strike a balance between openness and privacy, where pathways, variations in height, natural light, and the constant presence of the landscape organize domestic life.