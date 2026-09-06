Grava House / remyarchitects

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Houses • Pilar, Argentina Architects: remyarchitects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 565 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Ana Grucki

Lead Architect: Andrés Remy

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Hernan Pardillos, Agustin Cosenza, Gonzalo Remy, Camila Borzone

Technical Team: Julieta Rafel, Hernan Pardillos

Interior Design: Myoo Interior Architecture

General Construction: Liwa construcciones

City: Pilar

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. Grava House is a residence located in Pilar, situated on a lot with open views of the golf course. The project is developed from a sequence of volumes and split levels that define both its exterior expression and the spatial experience of its interiors. The design seeks to strike a balance between openness and privacy, where pathways, variations in height, natural light, and the constant presence of the landscape organize domestic life.