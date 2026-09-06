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Grava House / remyarchitects

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Grava House / remyarchitects - Interior Photography, Dining roomGrava House / remyarchitects - Interior Photography, WoodGrava House / remyarchitects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, BeamGrava House / remyarchitects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteGrava House / remyarchitects - More Images+ 22

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Pilar, Argentina
  • Architects: remyarchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  565
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ana Grucki
  • Lead Architect: Andrés Remy
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Hernan Pardillos, Agustin Cosenza, Gonzalo Remy, Camila Borzone
  • Technical Team: Julieta Rafel, Hernan Pardillos
  • Interior Design: Myoo Interior Architecture
  • General Construction: Liwa construcciones
  • City: Pilar
  • Country: Argentina
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Grava House / remyarchitects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Ana Grucki

Text description provided by the architects. Grava House is a residence located in Pilar, situated on a lot with open views of the golf course. The project is developed from a sequence of volumes and split levels that define both its exterior expression and the spatial experience of its interiors. The design seeks to strike a balance between openness and privacy, where pathways, variations in height, natural light, and the constant presence of the landscape organize domestic life.

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Cite: "Grava House / remyarchitects" [Grava House / remyarchitects] 06 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184612/grava-house-remyarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

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