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João Moura Apartment / Margem Arquitetos

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João Moura Apartment / Margem Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairJoão Moura Apartment / Margem Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Table, CountertopJoão Moura Apartment / Margem Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood, LightingJoão Moura Apartment / Margem Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, SinkJoão Moura Apartment / Margem Arquitetos - More Images+ 21

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Apartments, Interior Design
Pinheiros, Brazil
  • Architects: Margem Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leila Viegas
  • Lead Architect: Paulo Petrucci
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João Moura Apartment / Margem Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Leila Viegas

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation project for the João Moura Apartment is organized around the search for a living space capable of operating at different scales of occupation: both for gatherings and the collective, as well as for daily individual life.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignBrazil
Cite: "João Moura Apartment / Margem Arquitetos" [Apartamento João Moura / Margem Arquitetos] 05 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184588/joao-moura-apartment-margem-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Leila Viegas

João Moura 公寓 / Margem Arquitetos

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