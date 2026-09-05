João Moura Apartment / Margem Arquitetos

•
Pinheiros, Brazil
-
Architects: Margem Arquitetos
- Area: 120 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Leila Viegas
-
Lead Architect: Paulo Petrucci
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Apartments, Interior Design
- City: Pinheiros
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation project for the João Moura Apartment is organized around the search for a living space capable of operating at different scales of occupation: both for gatherings and the collective, as well as for daily individual life.