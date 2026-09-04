Perichón House / ODB Arquitectos

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Houses • Argentina Architects: ODB Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 440 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Ramiro Sosa

Lead Architects: Mauricio Ortiz, Alvaro Di Bernardo

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Text description provided by the architects. Perichón House begins before its form is even defined. The starting point is to carefully recognize what already exists: a wooded lot, a clearing among the vegetation, and the environmental conditions characteristic of the subtropical landscape. Instead of understanding the site as an empty surface on which to place an object, the project seeks to occupy it with as little alteration as possible.