Perichón House / ODB Arquitectos

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Architects: ODB Arquitectos
- Area: 440 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ramiro Sosa
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Lead Architects: Mauricio Ortiz, Alvaro Di Bernardo
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Text description provided by the architects. Perichón House begins before its form is even defined. The starting point is to carefully recognize what already exists: a wooded lot, a clearing among the vegetation, and the environmental conditions characteristic of the subtropical landscape. Instead of understanding the site as an empty surface on which to place an object, the project seeks to occupy it with as little alteration as possible.