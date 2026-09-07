House on David Melgueiro / Aurora Arquitectos

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Text description provided by the architects. In the Restelo neighborhood, a row of terraced houses built in the 1950s forms an urban landscape defined by repetition, domestic scale, and continuous facades. Over the years, many of these homes have undergone successive transformations—particularly on their rear facades—making the identity of the original construction less apparent.