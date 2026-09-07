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House on David Melgueiro / Aurora Arquitectos

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House on David Melgueiro / Aurora Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Door, BalconyHouse on David Melgueiro / Aurora Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WoodHouse on David Melgueiro / Aurora Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WoodHouse on David Melgueiro / Aurora Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WoodHouse on David Melgueiro / Aurora Arquitectos - More Images+ 27

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Houses, Refurbishment
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: Aurora Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Branca Lisboa, João Lopes Iluminação
  • Lead Architects: Sofia Couto / Sérgio Antunes
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House on David Melgueiro / Aurora Arquitectos - Image 6 of 32
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Text description provided by the architects. In the Restelo neighborhood, a row of terraced houses built in the 1950s forms an urban landscape defined by repetition, domestic scale, and continuous facades. Over the years, many of these homes have undergone successive transformations—particularly on their rear facades—making the identity of the original construction less apparent.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentPortugal
Cite: "House on David Melgueiro / Aurora Arquitectos" [Casa na David Melgueiro / Aurora Arquitectos] 07 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184578/house-on-david-melgueiro-aurora-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

David Melgueiro 住宅 / Aurora Arquitectos

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