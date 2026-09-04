Encontros Sculpture / Estudio Guto Requena

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Sorocaba, Brazil
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Architects: Estudio Guto Requena
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ana Mello
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Lead Architect: Guto Requena
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Temporary Installations
- Coordination: Camila de Oliveira
- Diagrams And Modeling: Orion Campos
- Creative Direction: Guto Requena
- City: Sorocaba
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Encontros ("Encounters") sculpture is the new public artwork created by Estudio Guto Requena, a tribute to Guto's hometown of Sorocaba ("torn land" in the native Tupi-Guarani language).