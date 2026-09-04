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Encontros Sculpture / Estudio Guto Requena

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Encontros Sculpture / Estudio Guto Requena - Interior Photography, StairsEncontros Sculpture / Estudio Guto Requena - Interior Photography, BalconyEncontros Sculpture / Estudio Guto Requena - Interior PhotographyEncontros Sculpture / Estudio Guto Requena - Interior PhotographyEncontros Sculpture / Estudio Guto Requena - More Images+ 14

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Cultural Architecture, Temporary Installations
Sorocaba, Brazil
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Encontros Sculpture / Estudio Guto Requena - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Ana Mello

Text description provided by the architects. The Encontros ("Encounters") sculpture is the new public artwork created by Estudio Guto Requena, a tribute to Guto's hometown of Sorocaba ("torn land" in the native Tupi-Guarani language).

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Cite: "Encontros Sculpture / Estudio Guto Requena" [Escultura Encontros / Estudio Guto Requena] 04 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184560/encontros-sculpture-estudio-guto-requena> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ana Mello

《邂逅》雕塑 / Estudio Guto Requena

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