Encontros Sculpture / Estudio Guto Requena

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Category: Cultural Architecture, Temporary Installations

Coordination: Camila de Oliveira

Diagrams And Modeling: Orion Campos

Creative Direction: Guto Requena

City: Sorocaba

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The Encontros ("Encounters") sculpture is the new public artwork created by Estudio Guto Requena, a tribute to Guto's hometown of Sorocaba ("torn land" in the native Tupi-Guarani language).