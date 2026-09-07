Jacques Prévert Public Services Center / HEMAA Architectes

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Architects: HEMAA Architectes
- Area: 2474 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Charles Bouchaïb, Sergio Grazia
- Category: Community Center, Cultural Center
- Engineering Consultants: Ote and Otelio
- Scenographer: Aqora
- Kitchen Designer: Arwytec
- Landscape Architect: AFC
- Timber Framing: Rubner
- Structural Works: STB
- Bricks: Delta Sud
- Exterior Joinery: Diter
- HVAC: SERT
- Electrical Engineering: Derichebourg
- Flooring: Doumer
- Partitions Ceilings: BATHELEC and EGC
- Interior Joinery: ATC
- Roads And Utilities: ESSONNE-TP
- Green Spaces: EURO-VERT
- Locksmithing: Breuzard
- Waterproofing: Thermosani
- Painting: les peintures parisiennes
- Elevator: Iris
- Kitchen: Petrillo
- Client: City of Évry-Courcouronnes
- City: Évry-Courcouronnes
- Country: France
A bridge within the neighborhood — In Évry-Courcouronnes, HEMAA designed the Jacques Prévert Public Services Center (MSP), a unifying facility embodying public policy and local community services. Open to all city residents, it constitutes a new unifying hub bridging two districts: Les Pyramides and Le Bois Sauvage. Under one roof, the building houses a rich, multifunctional, and inclusive program bringing together a range of public services: a branch town hall, a parenting center, a 30-cot nursery, a cultural space with a 180-seat multipurpose performance hall and a dance studio, a sociocultural space with art and music rooms and workshops, and a third place with Internet access for all.