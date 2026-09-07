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Jacques Prévert Public Services Center / HEMAA Architectes

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Jacques Prévert Public Services Center / HEMAA Architectes - Exterior PhotographyJacques Prévert Public Services Center / HEMAA Architectes - Interior Photography, WoodJacques Prévert Public Services Center / HEMAA Architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodJacques Prévert Public Services Center / HEMAA Architectes - Image 20 of 58Jacques Prévert Public Services Center / HEMAA Architectes - More Images+ 53

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Community Center, Cultural Center
Évry-Courcouronnes, France
  • Engineering Consultants: Ote and Otelio
  • Scenographer: Aqora
  • Kitchen Designer: Arwytec
  • Landscape Architect: AFC
  • Timber Framing: Rubner
  • Structural Works: STB
  • Bricks: Delta Sud
  • Exterior Joinery: Diter
  • HVAC: SERT
  • Electrical Engineering: Derichebourg
  • Flooring: Doumer
  • Partitions Ceilings: BATHELEC and EGC
  • Interior Joinery: ATC
  • Roads And Utilities: ESSONNE-TP
  • Green Spaces: EURO-VERT
  • Locksmithing: Breuzard
  • Waterproofing: Thermosani
  • Painting: les peintures parisiennes
  • Elevator: Iris
  • Kitchen: Petrillo
  • Client: City of Évry-Courcouronnes
  • City: Évry-Courcouronnes
  • Country: France
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Jacques Prévert Public Services Center / HEMAA Architectes - Exterior Photography
© Charles Bouchaïb

A bridge within the neighborhood — In Évry-Courcouronnes, HEMAA designed the Jacques Prévert Public Services Center (MSP), a unifying facility embodying public policy and local community services. Open to all city residents, it constitutes a new unifying hub bridging two districts: Les Pyramides and Le Bois Sauvage. Under one roof, the building houses a rich, multifunctional, and inclusive program bringing together a range of public services: a branch town hall, a parenting center, a 30-cot nursery, a cultural space with a 180-seat multipurpose performance hall and a dance studio, a sociocultural space with art and music rooms and workshops, and a third place with Internet access for all.

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Cite: "Jacques Prévert Public Services Center / HEMAA Architectes " 07 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184553/jacques-prevert-public-services-center-hemaa-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Charles Bouchaïb

Jacques Prévert 市政服务中心 / HEMAA Architectes

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