Jacques Prévert Public Services Center / HEMAA Architectes

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Category: Community Center, Cultural Center

Engineering Consultants: Ote and Otelio

Scenographer: Aqora

Kitchen Designer: Arwytec

Landscape Architect: AFC

Timber Framing: Rubner

Structural Works: STB

Bricks: Delta Sud

Exterior Joinery: Diter

HVAC: SERT

Electrical Engineering: Derichebourg

Flooring: Doumer

Partitions Ceilings: BATHELEC and EGC

Interior Joinery: ATC

Roads And Utilities: ESSONNE-TP

Green Spaces: EURO-VERT

Locksmithing: Breuzard

Waterproofing: Thermosani

Painting: les peintures parisiennes

Elevator: Iris

Kitchen: Petrillo

Client: City of Évry-Courcouronnes

City: Évry-Courcouronnes

Country: France

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A bridge within the neighborhood — In Évry-Courcouronnes, HEMAA designed the Jacques Prévert Public Services Center (MSP), a unifying facility embodying public policy and local community services. Open to all city residents, it constitutes a new unifying hub bridging two districts: Les Pyramides and Le Bois Sauvage. Under one roof, the building houses a rich, multifunctional, and inclusive program bringing together a range of public services: a branch town hall, a parenting center, a 30-cot nursery, a cultural space with a 180-seat multipurpose performance hall and a dance studio, a sociocultural space with art and music rooms and workshops, and a third place with Internet access for all.