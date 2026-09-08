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Aranya Wuling Mountain - Sean Canteen / llLab.

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Aranya Wuling Mountain - Sean Canteen / llLab. - Image 2 of 45Aranya Wuling Mountain - Sean Canteen / llLab. - Exterior PhotographyAranya Wuling Mountain - Sean Canteen / llLab. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Glass, ChairAranya Wuling Mountain - Sean Canteen / llLab. - Interior Photography, WoodAranya Wuling Mountain - Sean Canteen / llLab. - More Images+ 40

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Restaurants & Bars
Chengde, China
  • Project Team: Liu Hanxiao, Luis Ricardo, Chen Fei, Hu Lexian, Wei Ziyu, Rachele Novara
  • Construction Drawing Design Institute: Dalian Architectural Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.
  • Curtain Wall/Roofing Contractor: Hebei Juezhan Building Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Interior Decoration Contractor: Jiangsu Xinfayuyi Construction Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Interior Furnishings Contractor: Beijing Fangxin Huahui Business Management Co., Ltd.
  • Service Design: YIIIE
  • City: Chengde
  • Country: China
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Aranya Wuling Mountain - Sean Canteen / llLab. - Image 2 of 45
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled deep within the Wuling Mountain National Nature Reserve in Chengde, Hebei, the Aranya Wuling Mountain resort community sits quietly in its natural surroundings. Life here unfolds along mountain springs—layers of vegetation and clear streams form a natural barrier that gives the area a tranquil, secluded atmosphere, away from the noise of the outside world.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsChina
Cite: "Aranya Wuling Mountain - Sean Canteen / llLab." 08 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184514/aranya-wuling-mountain-sean-canteen-lllab> ISSN 0719-8884

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