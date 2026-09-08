Aranya Wuling Mountain - Sean Canteen / llLab.

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Category: Restaurants & Bars

Project Team: Liu Hanxiao, Luis Ricardo, Chen Fei, Hu Lexian, Wei Ziyu, Rachele Novara

Construction Drawing Design Institute: Dalian Architectural Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Curtain Wall/Roofing Contractor: Hebei Juezhan Building Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

Interior Decoration Contractor: Jiangsu Xinfayuyi Construction Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

Interior Furnishings Contractor: Beijing Fangxin Huahui Business Management Co., Ltd.

Service Design: YIIIE

City: Chengde

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Nestled deep within the Wuling Mountain National Nature Reserve in Chengde, Hebei, the Aranya Wuling Mountain resort community sits quietly in its natural surroundings. Life here unfolds along mountain springs—layers of vegetation and clear streams form a natural barrier that gives the area a tranquil, secluded atmosphere, away from the noise of the outside world.