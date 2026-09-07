  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. China
  5. PAGEONE Bookstore at Wuxi Park Station / llLab.

PAGEONE Bookstore at Wuxi Park Station / llLab.

Save

PAGEONE Bookstore at Wuxi Park Station / llLab. - Image 2 of 26PAGEONE Bookstore at Wuxi Park Station / llLab. - Image 3 of 26PAGEONE Bookstore at Wuxi Park Station / llLab. - Interior Photography, Wood, ShelvingPAGEONE Bookstore at Wuxi Park Station / llLab. - Interior Photography, ShelvingPAGEONE Bookstore at Wuxi Park Station / llLab. - More Images+ 21

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Retail Interiors
Wuxi, China
  • Architects: llLab.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  964
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fangfang Tian
  • Category: Retail Interiors
  • Project Architect: Lexian Hu
  • Project Team: Hanxiao Liu, Luis Ricardo, Fei Chen, Luyao Hou, Lingkong Yin, Ziyu Wei
  • Client: Wuxi Wangyu Metro Ecological Real Estate Co., Ltd.
  • Interior Construction Team: Huajitao
  • City: Wuxi
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
PAGEONE Bookstore at Wuxi Park Station / llLab. - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Fangfang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. Wuxi is one of the few cities where the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal runs through its centre. For generations, citizens living by the water have built their homes along the river, established their city based on it, and made their living from it. Wuxi has formed a unique traditional Jiangnan canal lifestyle. The new PAGEONE bookstore in Wuxi aims to create a unique space that embodies the culture of the Jiangnan canal lifestyle with daily reading feeling.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
llLab.
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "PAGEONE Bookstore at Wuxi Park Station / llLab." 07 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184504/pageone-bookstore-at-wuxi-park-station-lllab> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Fangfang Tian

PAGEONE 无锡小站公园 / IILab.叙向建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags