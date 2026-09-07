PAGEONE Bookstore at Wuxi Park Station / llLab.

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Wuxi, China
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Architects: llLab.
- Area: 964 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Fangfang Tian
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- Category: Retail Interiors
- Project Architect: Lexian Hu
- Project Team: Hanxiao Liu, Luis Ricardo, Fei Chen, Luyao Hou, Lingkong Yin, Ziyu Wei
- Client: Wuxi Wangyu Metro Ecological Real Estate Co., Ltd.
- Interior Construction Team: Huajitao
- City: Wuxi
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Wuxi is one of the few cities where the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal runs through its centre. For generations, citizens living by the water have built their homes along the river, established their city based on it, and made their living from it. Wuxi has formed a unique traditional Jiangnan canal lifestyle. The new PAGEONE bookstore in Wuxi aims to create a unique space that embodies the culture of the Jiangnan canal lifestyle with daily reading feeling.