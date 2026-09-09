El Poli / MEII ESTUDIO

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Architects: MEII ESTUDIO
- Area: 339 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:hiperfocal
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Manufacturers: Tempio
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Lead Architects: Elvira Carrión Meroño, Jose Mª Mateo Torres
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- Category: Sports Architecture
- Design Team: Javier Albacete Ródenas
- Technical Team: Andrea Sanabria Tiscar, Antonio Ros Otarín, Helia Baños, Juan Antonio Abril Ortega, Sonia Hernández
- General Contractor: Gruexma
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. In La Unión, the municipal sports centre is much more than a sports facility. Known by everyone as El Poli, it is one of the town's main meeting places—a space where sport, leisure and everyday social life come together, welcoming people of all ages on a daily basis.