El Poli / MEII ESTUDIO

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Sports Architecture • Spain Architects: MEII ESTUDIO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 339 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: hiperfocal

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Tempio

Lead Architects: Elvira Carrión Meroño, Jose Mª Mateo Torres

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Sports Architecture

Design Team: Javier Albacete Ródenas

Technical Team: Andrea Sanabria Tiscar, Antonio Ros Otarín, Helia Baños, Juan Antonio Abril Ortega, Sonia Hernández

General Contractor: Gruexma

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. In La Unión, the municipal sports centre is much more than a sports facility. Known by everyone as El Poli, it is one of the town's main meeting places—a space where sport, leisure and everyday social life come together, welcoming people of all ages on a daily basis.