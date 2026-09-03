House / José Adrião Arquitetos

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Lisboa, Portugal
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Architects: José Adrião Arquitetos
- Area: 411 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
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Lead Architects: José Adrião
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Ana Grácio
- Project Team: Gonçalo Diniz, Leonardo Marchesi, Carlos Jorrim, Diego Fortun
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ncrep
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Daj - Estudos e Projetos
- Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Daj - Estudos e Projetos
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Daj - Estudos e Projetos
- City: Lisboa
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. In 1889, the land belonging to several estates in Campolide was subdivided, leading to the construction of three working-class villa communities: Amarante, Cabaço, and Maia. Located within Vila Maia is the "Barracão" (the shed)—a masonry structure built in the 1920s with a Marseille tile roof and a dirt floor, originally intended for storing materials, tools, and carts.