House Particular Dois / José Adrião Arquitetos

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Ana Grácio

Project Team: Gonçalo Diniz, Leonardo Marchesi, Carlos Jorrim, Diego Fortun

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ncrep

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Daj - Estudos e Projetos

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Daj - Estudos e Projetos

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Daj - Estudos e Projetos

City: Lisboa

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. In 1889, the land belonging to several estates in Campolide was subdivided, leading to the construction of three working-class villa communities: Amarante, Cabaço, and Maia. Located within Vila Maia is the "Barracão" (the shed)—a masonry structure built in the 1920s with a Marseille tile roof and a dirt floor, originally intended for storing materials, tools, and carts.