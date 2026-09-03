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House Particular Dois / José Adrião Arquitetos

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House Particular Dois / José Adrião Arquitetos - Interior Photography, KitchenHouse Particular Dois / José Adrião Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodHouse Particular Dois / José Adrião Arquitetos - Interior Photography, WoodHouse Particular Dois / José Adrião Arquitetos - Image 1 of 22House Particular Dois / José Adrião Arquitetos - More Images+ 17

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Coordination: Ana Grácio
  • Project Team: Gonçalo Diniz, Leonardo Marchesi, Carlos Jorrim, Diego Fortun
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ncrep
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Daj - Estudos e Projetos
  • Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Daj - Estudos e Projetos
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Daj - Estudos e Projetos
  • City: Lisboa
  • Country: Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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House Particular Dois / José Adrião Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Text description provided by the architects. In 1889, the land belonging to several estates in Campolide was subdivided, leading to the construction of three working-class villa communities: Amarante, Cabaço, and Maia. Located within Vila Maia is the "Barracão" (the shed)—a masonry structure built in the 1920s with a Marseille tile roof and a dirt floor, originally intended for storing materials, tools, and carts.

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José Adrião Arquitetos
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Cite: "House Particular Dois / José Adrião Arquitetos" [Casa Particular Dois / José Adrião Arquitetos] 03 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184481/house-particular-dois-jose-adriao-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

私人住宅二号 / José Adrião Arquitetos

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