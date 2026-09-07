The Doctor’s House / Jose Costa

+ 30

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In 1941, Nilda's grandparents rented this house in Turís, Valencia, a dwelling built fifteen years earlier and distinguished by its generous backyard, which at the time still opened onto surrounding farmland. A few years later they purchased the property and carried out the first major transformation, extending the house toward the garden.