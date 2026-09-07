The Doctor’s House / Jose Costa

•
Turís, Spain
-
Architects: Jose Costa
- Area: 345 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Mariela Apollonio
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Ana Aguado, Belén de las Heras, Eduardo Schiebek
- Building Engineer: Javier Betancor
- Construction Company: Edibe Arquitectura y Construcción
- City: Turís
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. In 1941, Nilda's grandparents rented this house in Turís, Valencia, a dwelling built fifteen years earlier and distinguished by its generous backyard, which at the time still opened onto surrounding farmland. A few years later they purchased the property and carried out the first major transformation, extending the house toward the garden.