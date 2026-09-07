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The Doctor’s House / Jose Costa

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The Doctor’s House / Jose Costa - Exterior Photography, BalconyThe Doctor’s House / Jose Costa - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, DoorThe Doctor’s House / Jose Costa - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Glass, Lighting, Door, ChairThe Doctor’s House / Jose Costa - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, HandrailThe Doctor’s House / Jose Costa - More Images+ 30

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses, Renovation
Turís, Spain
  • Architects: Jose Costa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  345
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mariela Apollonio
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The Doctor’s House / Jose Costa - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. In 1941, Nilda's grandparents rented this house in Turís, Valencia, a dwelling built fifteen years earlier and distinguished by its generous backyard, which at the time still opened onto surrounding farmland. A few years later they purchased the property and carried out the first major transformation, extending the house toward the garden.

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Jose Costa
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WoodSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain

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WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "The Doctor’s House / Jose Costa" 07 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184469/the-doctors-house-jose-costa> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Mariela Apollonio

医生之家 / Jose Costa

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