Ocean House / Biazus Arquitetura

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Brazil Architects: Biazus Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Cristiano Bauce

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Zampieron Pedras

Lead Architect: Arq. Marcos Biazus

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Giovana Milan, Michele Santos

Project Team: Yasmin Kannen

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Videl Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Videl Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Videl Engenharia

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Architecture that relies on the strength of horizontal planes to create shade, comfort, and presence. At the client's request, we developed a home for the family to spend extended periods at the beach while hosting many friends on weekends. The project features an integrated living area with split-level spaces and double-height ceilings, utilizing natural materials such as stone and wood.