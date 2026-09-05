Ocean House / Biazus Arquitetura

-
Architects: Biazus Arquitetura
- Area: 500 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Cristiano Bauce
-
Manufacturers: Zampieron Pedras
-
Lead Architect: Arq. Marcos Biazus
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Giovana Milan, Michele Santos
- Project Team: Yasmin Kannen
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Videl Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Videl Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Videl Engenharia
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Architecture that relies on the strength of horizontal planes to create shade, comfort, and presence. At the client's request, we developed a home for the family to spend extended periods at the beach while hosting many friends on weekends. The project features an integrated living area with split-level spaces and double-height ceilings, utilizing natural materials such as stone and wood.