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Ocean House / Biazus Arquitetura

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Ocean House / Biazus Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, BalconyOcean House / Biazus Arquitetura - Image 3 of 22Ocean House / Biazus Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyOcean House / Biazus Arquitetura - Image 5 of 22Ocean House / Biazus Arquitetura - More Images+ 17

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Biazus Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cristiano Bauce
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Zampieron Pedras
  • Lead Architect: Arq. Marcos Biazus
  • Coordination: Giovana Milan, Michele Santos
  • Project Team: Yasmin Kannen
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Videl Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Videl Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Videl Engenharia
  • Country: Brazil
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Ocean House / Biazus Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Balcony
© Cristiano Bauce

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture that relies on the strength of horizontal planes to create shade, comfort, and presence. At the client's request, we developed a home for the family to spend extended periods at the beach while hosting many friends on weekends. The project features an integrated living area with split-level spaces and double-height ceilings, utilizing natural materials such as stone and wood.

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Cite: "Ocean House / Biazus Arquitetura" [Casa Ocean / Biazus Arquitetura] 05 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184454/ocean-house-biazus-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Cristiano Bauce

Ocean 住宅 / Biazus Arquitetura

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