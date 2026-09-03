BF2 House / Peninsula Arquitetura

•
São Paulo, Brazil
-
Architects: Peninsula Arquitetura
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Pedro Russo
-
Manufacturers: Boobam, Fernando Jaeger, Lider Design
-
Lead Architects: Eugenio Conte, Gabriel Cesar e Santos, José Guilherme Carceles
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Bianca Flores
- Project Team: Amanda Moreira, Gaia Savastano, Clarisse Mohany
- Technical Team: Flavio de Senço
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Perdizes, São Paulo, this 1950s townhouse underwent a complete renovation designed by the office Península Arquitetura. The property, with 200 m² of built area, was acquired in poor condition by a couple of business owners and grandparents — recurring clients of the firm — who wanted a well-lit, ventilated space adapted for hosting family. The project, completed in about a year and a half, sought to preserve the original characteristics of the construction while updating the floor plan to meet new contemporary demands.