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BF2 House / Peninsula Arquitetura

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BF2 House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Balcony
© Pedro Russo

BF2 House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Image 1 of 27BF2 House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Table, Lighting, GlassBF2 House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Door, StairsBF2 House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, CountertopBF2 House / Peninsula Arquitetura - More Images+ 22

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Peninsula Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Russo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Boobam, Fernando Jaeger, Lider Design
  • Lead Architects: Eugenio Conte, Gabriel Cesar e Santos, José Guilherme Carceles
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BF2 House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard, Balcony
© Pedro Russo

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Perdizes, São Paulo, this 1950s townhouse underwent a complete renovation designed by the office Península Arquitetura. The property, with 200 m² of built area, was acquired in poor condition by a couple of business owners and grandparents — recurring clients of the firm — who wanted a well-lit, ventilated space adapted for hosting family. The project, completed in about a year and a half, sought to preserve the original characteristics of the construction while updating the floor plan to meet new contemporary demands.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "BF2 House / Peninsula Arquitetura" [Casa BF2 / Peninsula Arquitetura] 03 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184435/bf2-house-peninsula-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pedro Russo

Casa BF2 / Peninsula Arquitetura

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