BF2 House / Peninsula Arquitetura

+ 22

Residential Architecture, Houses • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Peninsula Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Pedro Russo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Boobam , Fernando Jaeger , Lider Design

Lead Architects: Eugenio Conte, Gabriel Cesar e Santos, José Guilherme Carceles

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Perdizes, São Paulo, this 1950s townhouse underwent a complete renovation designed by the office Península Arquitetura. The property, with 200 m² of built area, was acquired in poor condition by a couple of business owners and grandparents — recurring clients of the firm — who wanted a well-lit, ventilated space adapted for hosting family. The project, completed in about a year and a half, sought to preserve the original characteristics of the construction while updating the floor plan to meet new contemporary demands.