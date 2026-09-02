KAYA Building / Jeff Svitak

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Text description provided by the architects. At the intersection of Third Avenue and Nutmeg Street, KAYA rises alongside a new urban park in San Diego, opening up to a landscape that blends canyon, city, and ocean horizon. The central concept stems from a simple question: how can a building listen to its neighborhood rather than impose itself upon it? Inspiration comes not from a predetermined form, but from the context itself—its flows, its views, and its pre-existing public life. KAYA does not invent the park or the nearby cafes; instead, it understands their value and translates it into porous, permeable, and community-oriented architecture.