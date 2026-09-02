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KAYA Building / Jeff Svitak

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KAYA Building / Jeff Svitak - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, BeamKAYA Building / Jeff Svitak - Interior Photography, WoodKAYA Building / Jeff Svitak - Interior PhotographyKAYA Building / Jeff Svitak - Interior Photography, WoodKAYA Building / Jeff Svitak - More Images+ 16

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Mixed Use Architecture
San Diego, United States
  • Architects: Jeff Svitak
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  83448 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cesar Béjar
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KAYA Building / Jeff Svitak - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Cesar Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. At the intersection of Third Avenue and Nutmeg Street, KAYA rises alongside a new urban park in San Diego, opening up to a landscape that blends canyon, city, and ocean horizon. The central concept stems from a simple question: how can a building listen to its neighborhood rather than impose itself upon it? Inspiration comes not from a predetermined form, but from the context itself—its flows, its views, and its pre-existing public life. KAYA does not invent the park or the nearby cafes; instead, it understands their value and translates it into porous, permeable, and community-oriented architecture.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "KAYA Building / Jeff Svitak" [Edificio KAYA / Jeff Svitak] 02 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184429/kaya-building-jeff-svitak> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Cesar Béjar

KAYA 大楼 / Jeff Svitak

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